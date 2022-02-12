WMHS Lady Dragons burn Skyline Hawks, 47-34

The Lady Dragons faced off against the Skyline Hawks at home Feb. 4 while the boys team played at Skyline.

In the first quarter, the Lady Dragons took the lead, 19-10. They grew the lead to 29-18 at the half and inched up to 31-27 after three. The final score was 47-34, Dragons—putting their season record at 9-7.

The Dragons were scheduled to take on Meridian High School away Feb. 7 (rescheduled from Jan. 28 due to snow) and Warren County away Feb. 8, both after press time. They are scheduled to play Brentsville Feb. 11 and Meridian at home Feb. 14.