 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WMHS Lady Dragons burn Skyline Hawks, 47-34

  • 0

The Lady Dragons faced off against the Skyline Hawks at home Feb. 4 while the boys team played at Skyline.

In the first quarter, the Lady Dragons took the lead, 19-10. They grew the lead to 29-18 at the half and inched up to 31-27 after three. The final score was 47-34, Dragons—putting their season record at 9-7.

The Dragons were scheduled to take on Meridian High School away Feb. 7 (rescheduled from Jan. 28 due to snow) and Warren County away Feb. 8, both after press time. They are scheduled to play Brentsville Feb. 11 and Meridian at home Feb. 14.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert