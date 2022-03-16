WMHS indoor track team: season recap for three runners

The Dragons Indoor Track Team of three: Elli Pursel, Schuyler Nitzsche and Evan Young competed in meets at Fork Union, Liberty University and Woodberry Forest representing William Monroe High School. The season started in early December at FUMA with all three runners competing in the 1600 meters. Pursel raced first clocking a 6:10.58 1600 and Nitzsche 5:11.22 and Young 4:56.45. They participated in three meets at the state of the art 200 meter Liberty University Indoor Track with banked curves and pristine facilities.

All three met Regional qualifying standards to compete at The Woodberry Forest venue with longer straightaways and tighter curves to navigate on the 200 meter track. Elli Pursel was again the first to toe the line, running a 5:52.42 for a season best and placing 6th in the Region for All Region Honors.

Schuyler Nitzsche raced to a 5:05.20 for a season best placing 6th for All Region Honors. Top three qualify for the State Meet and Evan Young laid it all on the line putting himself up with the front runners from the gun, the eight lap race was filled with jostling and tactical positioning. Evan ran a swift and smart race to earn All Region Honors and place third with a time of 4:48.68 punching his ticket to the State Meet at Liberty University!

The excitement was in the air at Liberty University Tuesday March 1 where the finest racers, jumpers and throwers congregated for the prestigious honor of competing at the State Meet. Young excitedly and nervously toed the line in a heat of 13 speedy competitors with a goal of running a personal record. The gun blasted and off they went around the oval for the 8 laps of risk taking and throwing caution in the wind to race the great race. Young was competitive the entire race leaving everything on the track to run a PR of 4:43.7 and the satisfaction of competing in his third State Championship in 9 months. Evan qualified for the Outdoor State Meet in the 3200 meters last spring, the XC State Meet in November 2021 and the Indoor State Meet.

Congratulations to Pursel, Nitzsche and Young for representing William Monroe on the oval! Thank you to their families for the transportation and support throughout the season. Outdoor track here we come with a great indoor season as a foundation under our belts!