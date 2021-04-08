 Skip to main content
WMHS golf team headed to districts
The William Monroe High School golf team hosted senior day and their last regular season match on Monday, March 29, against Central.

After recognizing the five seniors—Grant Woodson, Shane Coleman, Hayden Gibson, Landon Morris and Logan Frye (and their parents), the Dragons faced off with Central and won quite handedly with a score of 153 to 214.

Leading the way was Woodson, scoring a 36—one over par—followed by his younger cousin, freshman Daniel Woodson, with a 38. Freshman Christopher Salyers added a 39 while senior Hayden Gibson shot a 41 followed by Landon Morris with a 43.

Scoring for Central was Will Gochenour, 47; Ben Walters, 52; Sam Metcalf, 55; Ethan Hoover, 60; and Zack Cooper, 70.

William Monroe, with an overall record of 9-1 and Northwestern District record of 3-1 (losing only to Brentsville), hosted the district tournament at the Greene Hills Club on Monday, April 5, after press time.

