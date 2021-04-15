WMHS golf takes 2nd in District

The Dragons lost in a tie-breaker during the Northwestern District Playoffs on Monday, April 5.

William Monroe High School hosted the 18-hole championship game at the Greene Hills Club, tying at 314 points with Brentsville. For the tie-breaker, each team chose four players to begin play on Hole 1.

The fate for William Monroe was sealed after the first hole of play as Brentsville scored the lowest and was named district champions. The Dragons placed second overall in the district, while three of their players placed in the top five.

Brentsville’s Reid Sanders came in first in districts with a 72; Monroe’s Shane Coleman placed second with a 75; Brentsville’s Isabel Bae placed third with a 77; Dragon Grant Woodson placed fourth with a 78; and William Monroe’s Hayden Gibson was fifth with a 79.

Rounding out the scoring for William Monroe was: Christopher Salyers with an 82; Daniel Woodson with an 83; and Landon Morris with an 84.

George Mason High School placed third at districts with a 362 team score. Skyline High School came in fourth with a 382. Central (Woodstock) High School came in fifth with a score of 410. Warren County High School was sixth with a total of 469. Due to having only three players, Manassas Park High School was given no team score.