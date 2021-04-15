 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WMHS golf takes 2nd in District
0 comments

WMHS golf takes 2nd in District

  • 0

The Dragons lost in a tie-breaker during the Northwestern District Playoffs on Monday, April 5.

William Monroe High School hosted the 18-hole championship game at the Greene Hills Club, tying at 314 points with Brentsville. For the tie-breaker, each team chose four players to begin play on Hole 1.

The fate for William Monroe was sealed after the first hole of play as Brentsville scored the lowest and was named district champions. The Dragons placed second overall in the district, while three of their players placed in the top five.

Brentsville’s Reid Sanders came in first in districts with a 72; Monroe’s Shane Coleman placed second with a 75; Brentsville’s Isabel Bae placed third with a 77; Dragon Grant Woodson placed fourth with a 78; and William Monroe’s Hayden Gibson was fifth with a 79.

Rounding out the scoring for William Monroe was: Christopher Salyers with an 82; Daniel Woodson with an 83; and Landon Morris with an 84.

George Mason High School placed third at districts with a 362 team score. Skyline High School came in fourth with a 382. Central (Woodstock) High School came in fifth with a score of 410. Warren County High School was sixth with a total of 469. Due to having only three players, Manassas Park High School was given no team score.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cross-country mudfest
Sports

Cross-country mudfest

A day filled with planter rain did not dampen the spirits of the William Monroe cross-country runners as they boarded the foggy windowed bus t…

OUTDOORS: Shad and stripers
Sports

OUTDOORS: Shad and stripers

Listen. Did you hear that splash? That was a hickory shad that hit a fisherman’s jig, leaped high in the air and did a belly flop on the lower…

OUTDOORS: It’s crappie time
Sports

OUTDOORS: It’s crappie time

It’s a rather crappie time to fish. That’s because if you toss a small shiner out on most any lake or pond, you’ll catch a crappie.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert