WMHS golf continues its winning streak

On Monday, March 22, the William Monroe High School (WMHS) seniors shined as they took two wins at a tri-team golf match, hosting George Mason and Manassas Park. William Monroe scored a 145 while George Mason’s team shot a 177 and Manassas Park, 240.

Leading with an even par score of 35 was senior Grant Woodson, followed by seniors Hayden Gibson and Shane Coleman, both shooting one over par (36). Senior Landon Morris and freshman Christopher Salyers both added a 38 for the win and Daniel Woodson rounded the team out with a 43.

Scoring for George Mason was Ethan Barlett, 39; Jack Biggs, 40; Carson Ruoff, 45; Max Saaty, 53; Barter Mackinnon, 55; and Elizabeth Creed, 59. Scoring for Manassas Park was Leo Torrico, 48; Simon Park, 63; Adrian Torrico, 64; and Lucas Stockel, 65.

On Wednesday, March 24, WMHS hosted Goochland at the Greene Hills Club. Salyers led the team effort to a victory over Goochland with a score of 158 to 166. Salyers posted a 37, 2 over par, while Coleman scored a 39. Gibson, Morris and Daniel Woodson all logged a 41 while Grant Woodson posted a 43 to contribute to the win.

Scoring for Goochland was Gintas Putinas, shooting a 38; Luke Manno, 41; Matthew Folegel, 42; and Kyle Goff, Will Graverly, and Henry Vazales, 45.

William Monroe’s record in the Northwestern District is 4-1 and overall is 6-1. The team was scheduled to play district foe Central High School on Monday, after press time.