WMHS girls soccer: Dragons defeat Cyclones, 8-1

“Coming out today with the excitement that we had and getting the result of 8-1 in the first game is amazing,” Dombrovskis said. “We had a lot of scorers today. I think it was a great start and I think we’re going to have a great season this year.”

After the half, junior midfielder and captain Sydney Devory found the upper-90 in the 43rd minute. Junior midfielder Emma Dean scored at the 50th minute with a high kick that fell just behind the goal into the net. At the 69th minute, Dombrovskis hit the back of the net again for William Monroe. In the final two minutes, Devory scored on a free kick from around the 35-yard line.

“We’ve talked about it all week, it’s just been a world of emotions—nervous, excited, proud of the girls for everything they’ve endured this past year,” said head coach Jeremy Lamm. “We lost a lot—not even just soccer, but across the board every program lost so many kids because they got used to not doing anything. But, for us, Mackenzie Sprouse came out in the best shape we’ve ever seen her in. Ari (Mosqueda) came out in great shape. Sarah (Earle), Dom (Dombrovskis), Dev (Devory), you know they’re solid and come in and the desire is there.”

Lamm said freshman Sydney Orange, in her high school season debut on Friday, is one of the best on the field this season, as well.