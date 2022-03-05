WMHS esports gives strong first week showing

In its first week of spring competition, the Dragons esports team made an excellent showing in four different events.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, two teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate (Nintendo Switch):

SB Team 1 beat John Champe High School, 2-0

SB Team 2 lost to Fairfax High School, 1-2

On Thursday, Feb. 23, three teams played Rocket League (PC game):

RL Team 1 beat Woodside High School, 3-0

RL Team 2 beat Spring Valley High School, 3-0

RL Team 3 lost to WarHill High School, 0-3

Also on Feb. 23, two teams competed at Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo Switch):

MK Team 1 beat Lincoln County High School, 2-0

MK Team 2 beat Spring Valley High School, 2-0

Also on Feb. 23, Monroe’s Smite team held its own competition (PC game):

Smite Team beat Torrington High School (WY) 1-0

All eight teams are scheduled to play matches this week, after press time. Rocket League teams will play Lord Botetourt, Bath County and Louisa County high schools. Smash Brothers groups will face Heritage High School and Forest Park High School. Mario Kart teams will face off against Peach County and Seminole County high schools out of Georgia. The Smite team will play McCreary Central High School from Kentucky.

The team is also holding a fundraiser at The End Games this Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m., organized by WMHS alumnus and shop owner Shane Borrelli. The store is located at 374 Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville and entry fees for two Super Smash Brothers tournaments will all be donated to the team. Contact Coach Mike Kelty at mkelty@greenecountyschools.com for more information.

