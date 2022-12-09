WMHS Boys Basketball vs Fishburn Academy and Fluvanna Flucos

The William Monroe boys basketball team tipped off the season against Fishburn Academy with a crushing 52-37 victory! The Dragons were determined to avenge an early season loss to Fishburn from the previous season. Monroe’s strategy was great team defense and they started the first quarter on the right foot by holding Fishburn to just 2 points with a 8-2 lead at the buzzer. Despite poor free throw shooting, the Dragons got their game together in the second quarter on the offensive end scoring 23 points behind Tucker Shifflett’s drives to the rim and Parker Hildebrand’s 3 point shooting.

The score at halftime was 31-17 but the dragons knew they had to hit the floor hard coming out of the locker room.

Fishburn came out playing very physical basketball, Brady Lam and Brandon Early held off their physicality with some crisp 2 point baskets. Fishburn made a couple of 3’s but the Dragons pressure defense was too much for them and they lost their composure.

A strong defensive effort from Raekwon Broch, Damian Griffith, Josh Davis and Timmy Guertin held Fishburn down and allowed the dragons to cruise to a win!

Tucker Shifflett led the team with 17 pts and 5 rebounds. Parker Hildebrand and Brady Lam both racked up 11 points and Brandon Early added 6 points. On the boards Davin Griffitth and Carson Knights pulled down 4 rebounds. Next up for the Dragons is a Friday night match up with the Fluvanna Flucos!

A very athletic Fluvanna Fluco squad traveled to William Monroe coming off a state tournament berth last season with all of their players returning. This Fluco squad had nine seniors on the team and were ready to play. Fluvanna got off to a hot start behind All State selection Bobby Gardner’s three point shooting. The Dragons battled back behind Brady Lam’s tough inside finishes, he had 7 points in the first quarter alone. Fluvanna remained on fire and outscored the Dragons 15-8 in the second quarter to gain a 29-17 halftime lead.

In the second half the Dragons came out determined to handle Fluvanna’s physicality and pressure defense. They cut down Fluvanna’s lead to five multiple times but could get no closer. Fluvanna’s sharp shooting from the outside prevented Monroe from coming back, the Fluco’s made nine 3 pointers and the Dragon’s made none on the night. Brady Lam paced the Dragons wit 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brandon Early netted 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Tucker Shifflett had 8 points and 3 assists.

The Dragons host rival Madison this Thursday December 8th at 7:30, come and pack the WMHS gym and cheer the team to victory.