WMHS Boys Basketball vs. Covenant and Madison

The William Monroe boys basketball team traveled to Covenant to face their former assistant coach Stephen Fitzgerald on Tuesday night! Coach Fitzgerald, a good friend of William Monroe Coach Brett Maynard, coached in Greene as a Varsity Assistant for the last five years. The Dragons knew they were in for a tough matchup as he knew the ins and outs of their system.

The Dragons were pumped up for the game but their shots were a little strong in the first quarter. Despite good pressure defense, the Eagles sharp shooting gave them a 13-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Monroe came back behind some nice drives to the rim from Timmy Guertin, Parker Hildebrand and Brady Lam. The team’s pressure defense gave them a 26-21 lead at the half.

Coach Maynard knew if the Dragons stuck to their game plan they would wear the Eagles down; they cranked up the pressure and produced a lot of turnovers in the second half. Tucker Shifflett started taking over in the second half with his drives to the rim and the Dragons outscored the Eagles 14-3 in the third quarter. Tucker Shifflett had 20 points and 3 steals, Brady Lam had 13 points and 8 rebounds, Josh Davis had 9 rebounds and 5 points and Parker Hildebrand had 5 points and shut down the best scorer for Covenant. The Dragons slayed the Eagles with a 59-32 victory.

Next on the agenda is Thursday night’s game with rival Madison.

In a near capacity crowd, William Monroe hosted rival Madison on a Thursday night. The student section was packed and ready to cheer the Dragons on. The team responded to the awesome crowd and got going with a 16-7 first quarter. Parker Hildebrand and Raekwon Brock got the game off on a great start with amazing defense. Brady Lam and Tucker Shifflett led the way on offense. The Mountaineers cut the lead down to 18-12 early in the second quarter but sharp shooting and strong inside finishing allowed the Dragons to reassert their dominance. Shifflett made two 3’s and scored 13 in the first half and Lam had 16 in the first half.

The second half was more of the same, the Mountaineers fought hard and increased their pressure defense but William Monroe continued to respond offensively by playing fundamental basketball. Monroe’s improved free throw shooting had a big impact on the game. Their free throw shooting was poor in a previous home game against Fluvanna but improved against Madison and this made a significant difference in the game against the Mountaineers. The Dragons also outrebounded the opponent 36-22 in an effort to win the rivalry match up.

Brady Lam racked up 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tucker Shifflett had 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Parker Hildabrand played stellar defense once again shutting down the best scorer on the opposing team. Josh Davis and Brandon early held the fort down low with strong rebounding. The Dragons dominated the Mountaineers with a 61-48 victory.

When asked about the game Coach Brett Maynard stated, “I am extremely grateful for our students and community packing the house and supporting the team. It was an amazing environment and I am very proud of how hard our team played tonight. I thought our defense set the tone and I loved the determined mindset that our players are embracing.”