WMHS boys basketball on the road

The WMHS boys basketball team had two wins on the road! They headed over the mountain Monday night to Bridgewater to face Turner Ashby high school. This game started out with physical play, the Dragons got out to a 12-8 first quarter lead behind the shooting of Tucker Shifflett and Timmy Guertin. The Dragons played solid team defense and limited Turner Ashby to just 5 points in the second quarter and 13 points at halftime. Brady Lam’s inside finishes helped Monroe extend the lead to 23-13 at the break. The fighting Knights came storming back in the second half with strong moves to the basket. They closed the gap and cut the lead down to one in the fourth quarter and the fans were on the edge of their seats! The Dragons regained their composure behind Brandon Early, Raekwon Brock, and Davien Griffith’s quality defense. Shifflett continued to score and Guertin made two clutch free throws to seal the win! Shifflett scored 25 on the night, Lam had another double double with 15 rebounds and 10 points, Brock had 5 points and 3 rebounds and Guertin added 6 points.

Wednesday the boys headed North on 29 to play Faquier. They were missing starter Parker Hildebrand due to illness and battling with injuries so they knew they would need to unite even more and step up their team play. Faquier started out hot and jumped to an early lead winning the first quarter 13-9. Brady Lam got on fire in the second quarter with two 3’s and a fast break slam dunk sending the crowd to their feet. The score was 21-19 at half with Monroe in the lead. At halftime Coach Brett Maynard made a few defensive adjustments and the players responded with an amazing defensive effort. They held Faquier to just 4 points in the third quarter. Brandon Early and Lam scored some nice two point baskets to gain Monroe a 13 point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Dragons held on to their advantage with solid ball handling and passing in the fourth quarter to defeat the Falcons 45-33! The Dragons handled some physical play throughout this week and did a great job handling the adversity of sickness and injury.

It was a true team effort and multiple players such as Emmanuel Jackson, Carson Knights, Davien Griffith and Gabe Henkel contributed valuable minutes to earn the two wins.

Monroe is on a four game winning streak and is now 5-1 on the season!