The WMHS boys basketball team battled two Front Royal teams this week. They traveled to play against powerhouse and undefeated Skyline. The Dragons started out playing tough, hard nosed basketball and led after the first quarter 14-13,+ behind Tucker Shifflett and Brady Lam’s threes. The highly ranked Hawks proved their mettle in the second quarter. Returning District Player of the Year Zach Diggs scored 17 of his 36 points in the quarter to take over the game. The end of the half was 41-26 Skyline. The second half was an even battle but the Dragons could not recover on the overall score and lost 68-46.

The Monroe boys came back strong Friday night in a packed home gym against Warren County. Shut down defense and Parker Hildebrand’s three point shooting allowed the Dragons to gain an 18-5 first quarter lead! The second quarter was low scoring and the halftime score was 25-10 Monroe. Brady Lamm and Raekwon Brock stepped up the scoring in the third quarter. Tucker Shifflett also added four of his five assists during this frame. The Dragons continued to stretch out their lead with many team contributions. The final score was 60-36 and Monroe continued to protect their home court on the season. Brady Lam had a double double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Tucker Shifflett had 15 points and 3 assists, Josh Davis had 11 rebounds, 4 points and 3 assists. Parker Hildebrand had 9 points and 2 assists. Raekwon Brock had 8 points and 2 assists, Davien Griffith had 5 rebounds and 2 charges!