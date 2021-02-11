WMHS basketball seasons end early due to COVID-19 concerns

The Virginia High School League basketball postseason begins this week, but William Monroe High School teams will not be participating after their seasons were shut down due to COVID-19 concerns in recent days.
The William Monroe boys and girls basketball teams saw their seasons stopped due to COVID-19 contact tracing concerns, eliminating them from postseason play.
The Dragons’ girls team, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3B tournament, had its season called off literally hours prior to its postseason matchup with Independence High School on Monday.
“Our initial reaction is just shock,” William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett said Monday. “We’ve told the girls all season long to approach each day with gratitude, that at any moment all of this could be taken away. We just tried to control what we can control. We knew this was a possibility when we started the year, but I think we are all still in a little bit of shock and disbelief that it’s really over.”
With Monday’s decision, the girls basketball team became the fifth public school program in Central Virginia to have its season end early due to the pandemic, joining the Western Albemarle and William Monroe boys teams as well as the girls programs at Charlottesville and Albemarle.
William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier confirmed Saturday that the Dragons’ boys basketball program would also not compete in the postseason. The William Monroe boys were the No. 3 seed in the region and were slated to host a playoff game on Monday.
Senior point guard Logan Barbour, along with classmates Blake Shifflett, Franklin Lindsay, Dylan Fitz and Daren Morris, admitted the news was difficult to take.
“I think me and all of the guys on the team were disappointed,” Barbour said. “We had big goals and didn’t think it would end this way.”
Despite the disappointment, Barbour, who scored his 1,000th career point last month, is appreciative of the opportunity to get to take the floor at all this winter.
“It was a huge challenge playing through all of the COVID issues, but we were just thankful to be out there playing,” Barbour said. “This season wasn’t at all like I expected it to be, but I’m happy that I even got the opportunity to be out there. Looking back on my career I am thankful for the teammates and friends that I have made. I am also thankful for how hard our coaches pushed us to get better every day.”