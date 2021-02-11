WMHS basketball seasons end early due to COVID-19 concerns

The Virginia High School League basketball postseason begins this week, but William Monroe High School teams will not be participating after their seasons were shut down due to COVID-19 concerns in recent days.

The William Monroe boys and girls basketball teams saw their seasons stopped due to COVID-19 contact tracing concerns, eliminating them from postseason play.

The Dragons’ girls team, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3B tournament, had its season called off literally hours prior to its postseason matchup with Independence High School on Monday.

“Our initial reaction is just shock,” William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett said Monday. “We’ve told the girls all season long to approach each day with gratitude, that at any moment all of this could be taken away. We just tried to control what we can control. We knew this was a possibility when we started the year, but I think we are all still in a little bit of shock and disbelief that it’s really over.”

With Monday’s decision, the girls basketball team became the fifth public school program in Central Virginia to have its season end early due to the pandemic, joining the Western Albemarle and William Monroe boys teams as well as the girls programs at Charlottesville and Albemarle.