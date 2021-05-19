WMHS Baseball: Dragons shut out Hawks, 5-0

The William Monroe High School varsity baseball team came out swinging last Friday night in its win over Skyline High School, 5-0.
The Dragons honored their six seniors prior to the home matchup: Chase Mallory; Hayden Gibson; Blaise VanDyke; Max Kinsey; Hunter Powell; and Blake Shifflett.
Powell hit the mound, not allowing a single Hawks hit in the first four innings. Pitching for Skyline for the first three innings was junior Blake Sibert.
Monroe scored two in the first inning, with Powell getting it started with a hard grounder up the middle and then stealing second base. Mallory followed with a line over the Hawks’ third baseman, reaching the fence—bringing in Powell and putting himself at second base. Dragon freshman Jamal Neal knocked a line drive over the Hawks shortstop, bringing in Mallory. The score was 2-0 Dragons at the end of the first inning.
The only Hawk to reach a base in the first four innings was senior Matthew Leach after he was hit in the batter’s box. Leach was thrown out by Powell at second base.
The second inning was three up, three down for the Dragons, keeping the score 2-0 Dragons at the end of the inning.
Again in the top of the third, Powell kept the Hawks off base, with help from Blake Shifflett when he caught a fly from junior Hawk Caleb Rosati at the warning track.
Blake Shifflett got the Dragons going with a walk at the bottom of the third, then stole second and moved to third after the umpire said Sibert balked. Junior Kaleb Doshier hit a hard grounder to third base who overthrew it, allowing him to reach second and Blake Shifflett to cross the plate. The score was 3-0 Dragons. Again the umpire called Sibert’s block, moving Doshier to third. Powell walked, putting two Dragons on base. Doshier crossed home after a hit from Mallory, who made it home after Kinsey’s hit. Kinsey was tagged out at third, for the second out of the half-inning, bringing the score to 5-0 Monroe, where it remained the rest of the game. Gibson was left on base when junior Jared Shifflett’s hit to center field was caught by senior Hawk Logan Maiatico—who kept a hold of the ball even as he fell—at the warning track.
It was three up and three down for the Hawks in the beginning of the fourth inning when freshman Cayden Morris came in to pitch for Skyline. The Dragons left runners on base when Mallory struck out for Monroe’s third out of the inning.
“I was feeling it on the mound tonight. I was locating well and my breaking balls were working,” Powell said. “I’m surprised we didn’t keep the momentum we had in the first few innings. We jumped up early in the first few and then just got cold heading into later innings, but we still came out with the win.”
Kinsey took the mound for the Dragons at the beginning of the fifth inning. Sibert’s fly ball to first was caught for the first out of the inning. Kinsey struck out two more, leaving Hawks on second and third base.
The Dragons left two on base in the bottom of the fifth and the score remained 5-0. Kinsey earned three strikeouts in the top of the sixth when the Hawks left senior Shae Boring on base after his walk.
In the bottom of the sixth, Doshier was the only player on base, but was tagged out trying to steal third base.
The top of the seventh saw three up and three down again for the Hawks.
“I think we came out pretty well, hit the ball well and then I think we got a little bit too settled,” Kinsey said. “We played well in the field, but we didn’t end up coming through with the clutch hits later in the game.”
Head coach Mike Maynard agreed, but also noted base running could be improved.
“We came out and played well, we swing the bats really well early in the game jumping to that 5-0 lead,” Maynard said. “We had some bad mistakes that we made on the bases and that kind of hurt us a little bit. But, on senior night, it’s always good to get a win. Hunter (Powell) pitched a great four innings and Max (Kinsey) pitched a great three innings so that was great for those guys.”
This was the fourth game in two weeks for the team, bringing their record to 3-1.
Maynard said he’s seen improvement with the pitching since the start of the season.
“We threw two guys today. Waylon Cheek, a sophomore, has thrown a lot of innings for us as well,” Maynard said. “But you have to concentrate when you work that hard to get on the bases. You just can’t give up a free out like that. But the pitching was great and Blake Shifflett has been great all year in that leadoff spot. Chase Mallory did a good job behind the plate. The seniors have all done great; it’s going to be a big loss when we lose all six of those guys.”
The team was scheduled to face Central (Woodstock) High School at home on Tuesday night, which is after press time.
“We have a little break before our next game on Tuesday,” Kinsey said. “I’m hoping to catch the ‘W’ Tuesday.”