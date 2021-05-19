WMHS Baseball: Dragons shut out Hawks, 5-0

Blake Shifflett got the Dragons going with a walk at the bottom of the third, then stole second and moved to third after the umpire said Sibert balked. Junior Kaleb Doshier hit a hard grounder to third base who overthrew it, allowing him to reach second and Blake Shifflett to cross the plate. The score was 3-0 Dragons. Again the umpire called Sibert’s block, moving Doshier to third. Powell walked, putting two Dragons on base. Doshier crossed home after a hit from Mallory, who made it home after Kinsey’s hit. Kinsey was tagged out at third, for the second out of the half-inning, bringing the score to 5-0 Monroe, where it remained the rest of the game. Gibson was left on base when junior Jared Shifflett’s hit to center field was caught by senior Hawk Logan Maiatico—who kept a hold of the ball even as he fell—at the warning track.

It was three up and three down for the Hawks in the beginning of the fourth inning when freshman Cayden Morris came in to pitch for Skyline. The Dragons left runners on base when Mallory struck out for Monroe’s third out of the inning.

“I was feeling it on the mound tonight. I was locating well and my breaking balls were working,” Powell said. “I’m surprised we didn’t keep the momentum we had in the first few innings. We jumped up early in the first few and then just got cold heading into later innings, but we still came out with the win.”