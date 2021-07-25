WMHS alumni star in RCBL summer league

“It’s a very chill atmosphere,” he said. “You get to be around a big group of other guys who play college baseball, and you also play against grown men over there. The oldest one I know right now is 46 years old. … In college, I’m six hours away from home. I grew up playing with Derek (Ryan), Braydon (Collier), (Jonathan) Sexton and Logan (Jones). You kind of miss home and playing with them … and it’s cool be back on the field with them.”

With the abrupt ending of the spring 2020 season at WMHS due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shuttering of schools, Tate was grateful for the chance to practice with the summer league before leaving to play baseball in college.

“This is what the summer is for,” he said. “Especially for guys in college, you work on what you need to work on. … Especially for me, being a pitcher, getting innings and facing live batters and, you know, getting ready and preparing myself for the fall and next spring.”

Tate said he enjoys the friendly atmosphere of the games, where many family members and locals come out to support all the league teams. On an off night, players will also go support other local teams at their games.