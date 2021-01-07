William Monroe sophomore bowls 299

Justin Williams, a 16-year-old sophomore at William Monroe High School, bowled a 299 on Dec. 12 with the Monticello Youth Bowling League. The highest possible score in bowling is 300.

Williams, who joined the league in September 2018 at the encouragement of his girlfriend, has an average score of 177. The couple practice with the league on Saturdays at the Bowlero Bowling Alley, formerly AMF Keglers.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, Williams dialed in his concentration after the first couple practice balls. His line was fantastic and he felt like he couldn’t miss, according to the league secretary. After the first few easy strikes, he rolled up to the tenth frame, settled his nerves and threw one last strike. By this point the entire bowling alley was watching and cheering him on.

Throw number 12 got the best of Williams and was nothing but heartbreak when the five-pin remained standing, leaving him one point shy of a perfect game. The teen will receive an “11 in a row” trophy for his accomplishments from the United States Bowling Congress.

Bowling is a game that takes concentration as well as skill. The league is open to youth ages 4-18 and meets every Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bowlero, 335 Rivanna Plaza Drive in Charlottesville. Parents with a child interested in joining the youth league should contact Liz at (434) 978-3999.