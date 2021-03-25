William Monroe rumbles past Warren County

A sack on fourth down forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the second half. On the Wildcats’ next possession, they were driving again before Gavin Hussar picked off Nicolas Foltz’s pass on the final play of the third quarter to force another turnover for the Dragons.

William Monroe made the most of the extra possession as Johnson rumbled 67 yards to pay dirt for his second score of the game with 11:47 left in the contest.

“The two touchdowns were great,” Johnson said. “Me and Michael McCauley just love each other so much and we love playing the game. I was like, ‘You go down there, and you score, and I’ll get down there and I’ll score.’ We wanted to have three apiece, but penalties got in the way.”

The Dragons’ defense capped the game with another big play when Daelan Powell-Jackson intercepted Post’s pass at the 10-yard line with less than two minutes to play to seal the win.

Quarterback Blaise VanDyke was 7 of 11 passing for 101 yards, while Troy Jones added four catches for 35 yards in the win.

Saturday’s victory moved the Dragons into second place in the district standings and puts them in position to battle for a playoff berth.

Johnson likes the progress his team showed Saturday.

“We really wrapped everything together,” he said. “We got the offense and the defense together. The defense played lights out, Brandon [MacDonald], Isaiah [Taylor] and the rest of the line were great.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.