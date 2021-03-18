 Skip to main content
William Monroe High School Golf
William Monroe High School Golf

The William Monroe High School golf team fell to Brentsville District High School on Monday, March 8, in a close match of 151 to 156.

Low Dragon scorer once again was freshman Daniel Woodson with a 38, followed by seniors Shane Coleman and Grant Woodson, both with a 39.

Senior Hayden Gibson and freshman Christopher Salyers both scored a 40, while senior Landon Morris posted a 43.

Scoring for Brents-ville was Isabel Bae with a 34; Reid Sanders, 38; Addison Butler, 39; Alex Bae, 40; Mickey Haynes, 43; and Barrett Butler, 47.

The Dragons were scheduled to host Culpeper High School at the Greene Hills Club on Monday, March 15, and travel to Shenandoah Valley to play Skyline High School on Wednesday, March 17, after press time.

