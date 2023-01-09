William Monroe girls basketball team rolls past Monticello to reach Holiday Classic semifinals

Junior McKinley Carpenter and senior Kayla Britton have been primarily role players during their time with the William Monroe varsity girls basketball program.

The duo took on starring roles Tuesday afternoon as they helped lead the Greene Dragons to an impressive 57-26 victory over Monticello in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Charlottesville High School.

Carpenter scored a season-high 16 points and added six rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Greene Dragons, while Britton tallied seven points, five rebounds and a pair of assists in the win.

“We’re really glad and happy to be back and playing against these teams,” Carpenter said. “We’re not typically used to playing them, but being back in the tournament has been really exciting and preparing for it for the last two weeks.”

William Monroe had been regular participants in the Holiday Classic, but COVID-19 forced the team to miss last year’s tournament.

The Greene Dragons made up for lost time Tuesday as they scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back. Carpenter was the catalyst to William Monroe’s early success, tallying eight points, including three baskets off steals, to help the Dragons build a 21-2 lead after one quarter of play.

Ella Weaver and Carpenter scored four points apiece in the second quarter and the William Monroe defense continue to stifle Monticello’s offense as the Dragons’ lead grew to 31-6 at intermission.

“It’s something we’ve been practicing and preparing for all week,” Carpenter said. “Going out there and doing my role and I think it really helped the team come out with this win.”

Weaver, a University of Buffalo signee, showcased her talent in the third quarter as she scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the stanza to help extend the William Monroe lead to 51-16 after three quarters.

Britton made her presence felt in the fourth quarter by scoring five of her seven points, including a big 3-pointer from the top of the key, to put an exclamation point on the win.

“Last year, I didn’t get much playing time, but this year I feel like I’ve improved a lot,” Britton said. “My passes back out to help my teammates also score is a big help and my rebounding has definitely been a big contribution.”

Marisa Dyer led Monticello with eight points. Gracee Moss drained a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points, while Maddie Branche and Quinlyn Peper added four points apiece for the Mustangs.

Avery Shifflett did a masterful job on the defensive end for William Monroe, tallying a team-high seven steals. Mia Johnson chipped in seven points, two rebounds and two assists for the Dragons.

“I think we really executed tonight,” McKinley said. “We went out there and did what we wanted to do.”

Monticello will take on Albemarle in Wednesday’s consolation bracket at 11 a.m. William Monroe advances to take on Covenant in Wednesday’s semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be at Monticello High School.

“We’re excited about the chance to play tomorrow,” Carpenter said.