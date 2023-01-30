William Monroe boys basketball dominates Goochland and Manassas Park

The William Monroe boys basketball team dominated Goochland and Manassas Park. The Dragons started out on fire against Goochland behind some sharp shooting. Brady Lam, Parker Hildebrand, and Tucker Shifflett all scored threes in the first quarter to help the Dragons jump to a 21 to 6 lead. The second quarter the momentum continued with Hildebrand adding two more of his four threes while Raekwon Brock and Timmy Guertin created problems with his defense. Nine William Monroe baskteball players contributed points to the win! The final score was a blowout, 74-27 playing great team basketball with 22 assists! Shifflett had 19 points and 9 assists, Lam had 19 points and 7 rebounds, Hildebrand had 13 points and 3 assists, and Emmanuel Jackson scored 7 points.