William Monroe boys basketball dominates Goochland and Manassas Park

The William Monroe boys basketball team dominated Goochland and Manassas Park. The Dragons started out on fire against Goochland behind some sharp shooting. Brady Lam, Parker Hildebrand, and Tucker Shifflett all scored threes in the first quarter to help the Dragons jump to a 21 to 6 lead. The second quarter the momentum continued with Hildebrand adding two more of his four threes while Raekwon Brock and Timmy Guertin created problems with his defense. Nine William Monroe baskteball players contributed points to the win! The final score was a blowout, 74-27 playing great team basketball with 22 assists! Shifflett had 19 points and 9 assists, Lam had 19 points and 7 rebounds, Hildebrand had 13 points and 3 assists, and Emmanuel Jackson scored 7 points.
The boys then went on the long journey to Manassas Park to face the Cougars. The Dragons switched up the defense multiple times causing problems early for Manassas Park. Tucker Shifflett, Davien Griffith and Josh Davis’s tough defense led to an early lead for the Dragons. The score was Monroe up 15-7 after the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime. The Dragons went unchallenged in the second half and declawed the Cougars to a 53-21 win. Shifflett had 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Hildebrand 11 points and 5 assists, Lam 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Monroe is now 10-3 with nine more regular season games to go!