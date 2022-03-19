William Monroe boys basketball: a stellar season

The William Monroe boys basketball team made it to the big stage of the State tournament and played in front of a standing-room-only crowd in a packed Petersburg High School gym. A poor shooting night ended the Dragons’ season, but they sure had a season to remember with many milestones and successes.

After graduating five seniors from last year’s team, nobody knew what to expect from this new group of players. Their previous season was ended by COVID-19 before their expected playoff run. This year’s team was determined to accomplish the goals of the year before and make it to the state tournament. Despite having consistent success, winning the four district championship matches and making it to the Regional tournament the last seven years, they had not broken through to the State tournament until this year.

The amazing crowd presence at the playoff games and an exciting team atmosphere propelled the Dragons to some amazing Regional wins to lock in the State Tournament berth. The leadership of Tucker Shifflett, Troy Jones and Ja’Quis Carpenter helped propel the Dragons to a 18 and 5 record and an exciting District Championship as well.

The addition of six-foot-two freshman Brady Lam with his sharp shooting and strong finishing added an aggressiveness to the team this year. Aiden McGann’s smothering defense provided a huge benefit to the Dragons’ successful season as well. Each player on the team improved throughout the course of the season and helped with their exciting run.

Some of the individual honors this year (voted on by opposing team coaches) were: Tucker Shifflett, Regional Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District; Troy Jones, 1st Team All-District, 2nd Team All-Region; Ja’Quis Carpenter, 1st Team All-District, 2nd Team All-Region; Brady Lam, 2nd Team All-Region. Coach Brett Maynard was also selected as District Coach of the Year.

Thank you to the loyal fans, the student section, the administration and to the Greene County community for the support you provided our young athletes this season!