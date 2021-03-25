Whittaker brings back the music

“For our stands band, the drum major’s going to play, so it’s not bad,” Whittaker said. “We actually have a pretty good blend of instruments. When you have a larger band, you have to consider—well I’ve got to keep all my trumpets over here and my saxophones over here … with a small band, we can only use so much of the field so the sound is already going to be pretty homogenous.”

They even have a single color guard member: senior Haley Saylor.

“The way that I wrote out the drill was that it would kind of feature (Saylor),” Whittaker said. “A lot of times when you think about color guard, they’re usually in the back field just adding color or extra movement to the overall picture … but with only one color guard member that doesn’t work. Instead, a lot of the drill actually focuses around her. We’ll put her at the center of the field or we’ll have the other ensemble members kind of surround her.”

Even though the band won’t be performing their show on the football field during the game, they are still preparing a show and Whittaker plans to share it with the community in a virtual format.