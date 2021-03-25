Whittaker brings back the music

In a year of virtual and hybrid schooling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes such as band and choir present a particular challenge. After nearly 16 months without a chance to play for many William Monroe High School students, the Marching Dragons began their “fall” season last week with just 10 members.
Band director Nathan Whittaker has been teaching one instrumentalist in person two days per week and a small percussion ensemble on alternate days as well as a guitar ensemble, but all high school choir students are taking music theory and music history this year, which are able to be taught virtually.
“For some classes, unless the students have the instruments at home you just can’t run it,” Whittaker said last fall. “It’s hard to run a virtual piano class if kids don’t have a piano at home … the musicians I have this year are really getting a unique and really awesome experience because I get to work with them on a one-on-one basis.”
During in-school music classes, band members have been using special instrumental face masks and bell covers and sitting as far apart as possible in the small band room. With outdoor rehearsals, marching band is a little bit easier so long as the weather cooperates.
“We’re not wearing uniforms this year; because of COVID, we were worried about trying them all on, sizing the students—we just weren’t sure how to do that safely,” Whittaker said. “Basically we’re all going to have the same matching top and students will wear khaki pants. On campus we are supposed to wear masks, so we will be wearing special band masks … we haven’t been using bell covers because we’ve been outside (but) when we’re rehearsing or standing in an arc, we’ve maintained the social distance.”
With all opportunities for performance and competition on hold through the fall and last spring’s end-of-year concerts canceled due to the closure of schools, this will be the first time a music group from WMHS has performed publicly in more than a full year.
“Virginia High School League (VHSL) has that 250-spectator limit now for outdoor events, so marching band will be playing in the stands at the March 20 and the March 26 games,” Whittaker said. “We will not get to march our show at the game, but we still get to be a presence there and participate and provide music.”
When the condensed fall sports season began earlier this month, Whittaker did not yet know whether the band would be able to attend the football games, much less perform. Now that the band is invited to play at the next two home games, the small group is hard at work practicing on a field behind the high school three afternoons per week and making plans to record a “virtual” show before spring break.
Luckily for Whittaker, the members who signed up represented a fairly good distribution of instruments: Jacob Dulin (bass drum), Harrison Graham (snare) and Christin and Matthew Hensley (tenors and bass) constitute the drumline; Julio Hernandez (trumpet) and Jeffrey Wallace (baritone) are the brass section; Kaia Morris (flute), Alina Peffer (clarinet) and drum major Shawna Nyabuto (tenor saxophone) are the woodwind section.
“For our stands band, the drum major’s going to play, so it’s not bad,” Whittaker said. “We actually have a pretty good blend of instruments. When you have a larger band, you have to consider—well I’ve got to keep all my trumpets over here and my saxophones over here … with a small band, we can only use so much of the field so the sound is already going to be pretty homogenous.”
They even have a single color guard member: senior Haley Saylor.
“The way that I wrote out the drill was that it would kind of feature (Saylor),” Whittaker said. “A lot of times when you think about color guard, they’re usually in the back field just adding color or extra movement to the overall picture … but with only one color guard member that doesn’t work. Instead, a lot of the drill actually focuses around her. We’ll put her at the center of the field or we’ll have the other ensemble members kind of surround her.”
Even though the band won’t be performing their show on the football field during the game, they are still preparing a show and Whittaker plans to share it with the community in a virtual format.
“We’re basically going to do a virtual performance, so we’ll record the band—do a video recording of them, do an audio recording of them—and edit it all together,” he said. “The great thing about doing a video is you get to watch the band from different angles that you wouldn’t necessarily get to see from the stands. It will involve the drone; it will involve stuff in the press box and maybe another shot from the field, so the final product will actually be a video where you get to see the band from multiple different angles.”
The show this year will feature an arrangement of Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” which Whittaker says the band members have a special attachment to.
“It’s a short show this year. We’re basically putting one song on the field and we’re doing something fun,” he said. “If we had time, we would put on another dance-related song—we were looking at doing ‘La Bamba’ … but now that we’re playing football games I’m not sure we’re going to have the time.”
The current plan is to record the audio during the last week of March and get the video recording done the first week of April—if the weather cooperates. With time for editing, Whittaker says he expects the video to be ready for sharing by the first week after spring break.
“They really missed it,” Whittaker said. “They are happy to be back. It’s just so nice doing something that resembles normalcy again. I think the students definitely feel that way.”
Whittaker himself played the trombone in marching band in high school and college, worked as a graduate assistant to the JMU Marching Royal Dukes for two years, and has been directing the high school marching band for three years—his seventh year total as a music teacher. “My freshman year of high school, my marching band was 110 … I’ve been in big bands and small bands,” he said. “You’d be surprised at what you can do.”
With shorter rehearsals than normal this year, Whittaker says they are just keeping the focus on fun and looking forward to a more “normal” season in the fall if the pandemic continues to subside.
“It’s just great to have the students back out there and just to see them together and for them to be with their friends that they don’t always get to see,” he said. “As soon as we finish here, we’re already going to have to start thinking about fall season. I’m anticipating us being relatively close to being back to normal, hopefully.”