Von Ward named William Monroe boys soccer coach

In 2006, Von Ward got his first true taste of soccer with a visit to Germany to watch the FIFA World Cup.
Fourteen years later, that life-changing trip serves as motivation for Ward in his new position as the head coach of William Monroe’s boys soccer team.
“Believe it or not, I didn’t grow up playing soccer,” Ward said. “My love was football and lacrosse. It wasn’t until that trip that I fell in love with soccer.”
Ward was immediately consumed by the “beautiful game,” learning all of the sport’s idiosyncrasies. He started coaching his three young sons in youth soccer organizations throughout Central Virginia, including his hometown program with the Greene County Parks and Recreation department.
That exposure helped Ward’s love for the sport grow.
“During this period, I aligned myself with a friend that had a serious knowledge of the sport, both the foreign and domestic game,” Ward said. “I played at various levels, some being extremely serious—which was an eye-opener for me—and others focused on fun. I studied written literature on the game as well as analyzed game after game on television.”
Ward is no stranger to the Dragons’ soccer program. He started his career as the William Monroe junior varsity girls soccer coach eight years ago with hopes of one day crossing over to join the boys program.
That hope became a reality five years ago, when former head coach Matt Dunn offered him a spot on his staff as the junior varsity boys coach.
“Of course, I said yes,” Ward said. “To this day, I’m grateful for the opportunity he gave me. He was a great coach.”
This spring, Ward will fulfill his dream of leading the Dragons’ varsity boys program.
“As the coach, I’m going to focus on what the program has been focusing on the past few seasons,” Ward said. “That’s aggressive defending with controlling attack and maybe a few other secrets in between.”
Ward said he will allow his players opportunities to utilize their skills within the confines of his system.
“I think my coaching style is like any other coach’s, in terms of controlling the ball with sound defense,” he said. “I give my players the green light to shoot and remind them that if the other team can’t score, they can’t win.”
Although his title is new, Ward said his familiarity with the team is very strong.
“We’ve got a great bunch of boys and I’ve had the opportunity to coach the majority of our high school team during the travel season for many years,” he said. “So, there was no real surprise for the boys on my coaching appointment.”
The first season in charge will be unlike any other, though, for Ward and his team because of COVID-19. The Dragons are slated to take the field in the spring after not playing last season because of the pandemic.
“Our main goal for the upcoming spring season would be to make sure our players are strengthened and conditioned to play at a moment’s notice,” Ward said. “With COVID-19 being so prevalent, it’s hard to tell when, or even if, we’ll have a season at all.”
When William Monroe does finally take the field, Ward said his team will be prepared.
“Of course we want to win games, but we also want to enjoy doing it,” he said. “A fun team is a winning team, no matter the result.”
