VOLLEYBALL: Lady Dragons triumph over Brentsville Tigers

The Lady Dragons took on Brentsville District High School Oct. 5 in the WMHS gym.

The JV Dragons defeated the Tigers 2-0, energizing the Varsity girls ahead of their matchup. The Dragons took set one, 25-6; set two, 25-18; and set 3, 25-13.

Two days later, the Lady Dragons were on the road at Meridian, where they won all three sets (25-16; 25-18; and 25-14) to keep their winning season at a 9-8 win-loss record.

The Dragons were scheduled to take on the Manassas Park Cougars at home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the Skyline Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 14, both after press time.