VOLLEYBALL: Lady Dragons triumph over Brentsville Tigers
Volleyball 1

Dragon junior Cassidy Lamb goes down to a knee to return the ball.

The Lady Dragons took on Brentsville District High School Oct. 5 in the WMHS gym.

Volleyball 2

Katharine Pahuta and Taylor Franssen jump to block the ball during last week’s win over the Brentsville Tigers.

The JV Dragons defeated the Tigers 2-0, energizing the Varsity girls ahead of their matchup. The Dragons took set one, 25-6; set two, 25-18; and set 3, 25-13.

Volleyball 3

Junior Ella Weaver spikes the ball against the Brentsville defense.

Two days later, the Lady Dragons were on the road at Meridian, where they won all three sets (25-16; 25-18; and 25-14) to keep their winning season at a 9-8 win-loss record.

Volleyball 4

The Lady Dragons lift their hands before taking the court.

The Dragons were scheduled to take on the Manassas Park Cougars at home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the Skyline Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 14, both after press time.

