Volleyball: Lady Dragons defeat Blazers

The second set went to the Blazers but not without the Dragons digging deeply. Senior Chloe Davis hit the floor to save a ball one-handed, to bring the score 7-5, Monroe. Two aces from Spotswood tied the score. Senior Savannah Meade earned one of her six kills on the night to bring the score within one point, 14-15, and then a block by Weaver brought it back to within one point (16-17) again. The teams took turns earning points until Monroe took a time out with the score 21-24, Spotswood. Woolford earned a kill to bring the score to 22-24 but it wasn’t enough to stop the Trailblazers winning the second set 22-24, Spotswood.

The Dragons dominated the third set, getting a quick seven points before Spotswood got on the board. William Monroe took the third set, 25-10.

The fourth set was close, each team trading points at the beginning until the Dragons took a big lead, bringing the score 17-9, William Monroe. After a Spotswood time out, the Dragons gave up several points in a row until the score was 20-17 and the Dragons called a time out. Spotswood would only gain two more points while the Dragons went on to win the set, 25-19, and the match, 3-1.