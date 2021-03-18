Volleyball beats Skyline, falls to tough Central team

After an exhausting series of volleys, Disdier served the final two points, ending in a tip over the net by Funkhouser for the Falcon win, 28-30.

Clark could be seen giving a pep talk to her teammates in between sets as the girls caught their breath and drank some water, but a few short minutes later they were back in the action with Funkhouser serving the first three points of set three for the Falcons. When the total reached 1-7, Falcons, Wimmer called a time out to give the girls a pep talk.

Meade was on top of her game in set three, helping to close the gap with a series of hits set up by teammate Sharff at the net, but Falcon server senior Kaitlyn Funk scored four more points, bringing the score to 7-18, Falcons, when Wimmer called another time out.

“That second or third game, we were down quite a bit, and we came back and closed that gap,” Wimmer said. “I just told them to go back to what you know, go out and play ball like you know how to and stay tough; find their holes and don’t play scared.”

The pep talk must have worked, because when Dragon senior McKenna Donohue entered the fray the Dragons began to close the gap.