Volleyball beats Skyline, falls to tough Central team

The William Monroe High School girls volleyball team has played 21 sets in two weeks. On Monday, March 8, the Dragons lost 1-3 against the George Mason Mustangs on the road. On Tuesday, March 9, the girls won 3-0 at home against the Skyline Hawks. And on Thursday, March 11 a high-intensity matchup against Central (Woodstock) High School ended in a Falcons win with set scores of 25-23, 28-30, 22-25 and 22-25.
“I think both teams played really well and they both played really scrappy,” Dragons head coach Leah Wimmer said after the game. “This is one of those teams that we can’t afford those free mistakes that we can give away, but I feel like our team really fought and they played aggressive, they played smart. They didn’t play scared.”
The Dragons took an early two-point lead in the first set but were quickly tied up at 2-2 by the Falcons. With junior Erika Hutton serving, the Falcons served up three more points in quick succession, with Dragon junior Alex Sharff setting up great shots for her teammates junior Mara Woolford and sophomore Ella Weaver. Weaver then blocked three more Falcon points, bringing the score to 5-5 as Woolford took the serving position.
The Dragons pulled ahead once again, but the Falcons matched them almost point for point as Falcon junior Ella Toothman served two more volleys, bringing the score to 7-7 and then 8-8. Neither team got more than two points ahead for most of the set, and the atmosphere in the gym was one of tense excitement as first one and then the other team pulled ahead for brief moments, soon bringing the score to 17-17.
A series of serves by Falcon junior Viliane Luyando Disdier had the Dragons scrambling and libero senior Lexi Clark dove to the floor time and again to save the ball. The Falcons pulled ahead 19-23 at which point a time out was called. The Dragons rallied and made up for lost time as junior Brianna Adderly served five points in a row. The first set ended at 25-23 Dragons after Falcons junior Emily Funkhouser failed to block a coordinated volley by the Dragons offense.
In set two, the action sped up as the teams kept meeting point for point to hit 8-8 in a matter of minutes. Dragon junior Savannah Meade served four volleys, bringing the lead to 11-8 at the time out. Funkhouser took the serving position for the Falcons and quickly tied it up again 12-12.
The Falcons were extremely aggressive, even arguing with the referee and each other over a foul as shot after shot saw the Dragons diving to save the ball from reaching the ground. One particularly long volley started with Toothman serving, Clark receiving the serve, Sharff setting up a shot for Meade and then the trio repeating that pattern until Woolford spiked the ball for a kill, bringing the total to 18-14.
The game tied at every point from 18-18 through 28-28 with great saves by Clark, sets by Sharff and hits by Weaver and Woolford. Volleyball rules state the team must win a set by two points, so they did not stop at the typical 25.
After an exhausting series of volleys, Disdier served the final two points, ending in a tip over the net by Funkhouser for the Falcon win, 28-30.
Clark could be seen giving a pep talk to her teammates in between sets as the girls caught their breath and drank some water, but a few short minutes later they were back in the action with Funkhouser serving the first three points of set three for the Falcons. When the total reached 1-7, Falcons, Wimmer called a time out to give the girls a pep talk.
Meade was on top of her game in set three, helping to close the gap with a series of hits set up by teammate Sharff at the net, but Falcon server senior Kaitlyn Funk scored four more points, bringing the score to 7-18, Falcons, when Wimmer called another time out.
“That second or third game, we were down quite a bit, and we came back and closed that gap,” Wimmer said. “I just told them to go back to what you know, go out and play ball like you know how to and stay tough; find their holes and don’t play scared.”
The pep talk must have worked, because when Dragon senior McKenna Donohue entered the fray the Dragons began to close the gap.
“We know that McKenna (Donohue) is a pretty stronger server—her serves are really strong and they’re difficult to receive,” Wimmer said. “So we can put her in as the server and trust her to make sure that she’s able to get those float serves and they’d be hard for the other team to receive.”
The score reached 17-21 and it looked like it was all over for the Dragons, but they didn’t lose their focus. Adderley served up two more points and then Alvarez took over to bring the Dragons back to 22-23, but Funkhouser served a final point to give the third set to the Falcons, 22-25.
Both teams looked exhausted in set four but kept matching point for point as Donohue served up powerful hits and players on both teams performed spectacular last-minute blocks. The score quickly hit 12-12 and then 16-16 as parents in the stands shouted advice and encouragement to their players.
The Falcons slowly but surely began to pull ahead in the last few minutes of the game when Meade and Woolford scored a few more points to tie it up at 21-21. Finally, Funkhouser served a long volley that saw Dragon junior Chloe Davis on a save, Sharff setting up Woolford for a point that was returned by Toothman, and a final dive to the floor by Sharff that wasn’t quite strong enough to keep the Falcons from their final game-winning point at 22-25.
“That was a game that really challenged us in so many ways,” Wimmer said after the game. “But they didn’t give up, they stayed strong, stayed gritty—they stayed mentally tough, and those are the things that we try to instill in them.”
Sharff had 21 assists on the night, Woolford had 16 kills and Weaver had eight blocks. The ladies will face Warren County High School on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m.