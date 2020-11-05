VISAA committee approves recommendations for winter state championships

Last spring, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association did not govern state championship events for the first time since the organization was formed in 2001 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After opting to have no sanctioned state championships for both the spring and fall seasons, the VISAA is ready to return to some normalcy after unanimously approving recommendations for most of its winter sports teams.
In a release sent out this week, VISAA executive director Richard Kemper Jr. said the league intends to support postseason opportunities deemed by the National Federation of State High School Associations as moderate risk sports, including basketball, indoor track and field and swimming. Postseason participation will be based on open invitations to member schools.
“The current plan is to try and find ways we can offer state championship events that are not currently listed in the high-risk category of spreading the virus,” Kemper said. “It is important to get our student-athletes back to participating and playing, as long as we can make modifications that protect the safety of the players, officials and coaches.”
The VISAA’s plan to start winter sports begins with practices in November and a shortened season starting in December or January.
The proposed plan calls for state basketball championships to be played Feb. 23-27 and would include a formal eight-team tournament instead of 12. Swimming and diving championships would be held Feb. 19-20 and the state indoor track meet would be held on Feb. 20.
“We believe we can offer state championships events safely if schools will follow the guidelines and modifications,” Kemper said. “The wearing of masks, social distancing and the sanitizing of frequently touched areas are what the ad hoc committees spent the most time on.”
Kemper admits that this will be challenging.
VISAA has approximately 14 boarding schools, including Blue Ridge, Woodberry Forest, Fork Union Military Academy and Miller School, which will have students depart for Thanksgiving break and not return until sometime in January. In addition, there are other schools that are utilizing hybrid scheduling and would play six weeks of winter sports before transitioning to fall sports and eventually spring sports.
One of the sports not included in the VISAA’s proposal is wrestling because the sport is identified by NFHSA as a “high risk” sport, which has been deemed unsafe by the Virginia Department of Health during Phase 3.
This isn’t the first time that a VISAA wrestling season has been put in question. Several years ago, a MRSA outbreak threatened to cancel the season, but Kemper said the VISAA was able to develop guidelines and safety precautions and still held the state wrestling tournament without any incidents among the wrestlers.
“We are reviewing how we might be able to conduct a state championship event, with rule modifications to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes,” he said. “Our ad hoc committee studying the return to play are developing rule modifications and general recommendations for each sport. They were sent to our SMAC for review and approval and released to the schools.”
The proposal was sent to member schools this week for review and a final vote will be taken Friday by the executive committee for winter sports state championship events. Following that vote, the VISAA will release sport-specific safety protocols on Nov. 6. Guidelines for postseason participation will be determined in a collaborative effort from the winter sports and individual sports committees. Official guidelines will be finalized Dec. 1.
In terms of spectators at events, Kemper said the VISAA mostly still adheres to the current guidelines in place from Gov. Ralph Northam, which limits indoor events to 250 people, including spectators, or 50 percent capacity. Kemper said the VISAA is working on plans to make sure all state championship events will be live-streamed, but says it’s still a “work in progress.”
