Virginia forward Sam Brunelle will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, she announced on Saturday.

Brunelle, a Ruckersville native who is in her first season at UVa after transferring from Notre Dame, wrote in a social media post that she will be having surgery to repair the injury.

“I am so grateful I have been able to be back in my home state of Virginia, and even more so for the chance to play in the area I grew up in,” wrote Brunelle, a former William Monroe High School standout. “I have loved every second getting to wear Virginia across my chest this season with an amazing group of teammates, coaches and staff.”

Brunelle has missed the Cavaliers’ past three games with the injury. She was enjoying a productive season prior to the injury, averaging 11 points and 4 rebounds per game while making 21 starts. She scored in double figures 14 times, including a 21-point performance against UMBC on Nov. 10.

Brunelle becomes the second Virginia starter to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Forward Mir McLean suffered a knee injury against N.C. State on Jan. 8 that ended her season.

The injuries to McLean and Brunelle, along with the loss of senior Carole Miller, who has stepped away from the team, has created roster challenges for the Cavaliers. Virginia dressed just eight players in Thursday’s loss to Louisville.

The challenges will continue Sunday, when the Hoos host No. 22 N.C. State at noon. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) cruised to an 87-62 win over Cavaliers in the first meeting between the teams in Raleigh in January. Sunday’s game will be UVa’s seventh against a nationally ranked opponent this season.

The Cavaliers enter Sunday’s matchup mired in a seven-game losing streak. Virginia’s last win came on Jan. 15 in a 66-50 triumph over Boston College.

Brunelle did offer some positive news in her announcement, revealing that she will be back with the Cavaliers next season.

“Although I can not finish out this season, I am extremely excited to be back next year for my 5th year!” Brunelle wrote.