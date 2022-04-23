Victory over Turner Ashby keeps Dragons undefeated

The William Monroe High School girls varsity soccer team continues to be undefeated after a 2-0 win Tuesday, April 12, against the Turner Ashby Knights.

When the whistle blew to start the game, Monroe came out in force, immediately gaining possession of the ball and taking off toward Turner Ashby’s goal.

Within the first five minutes, the Dragons took three shots on goal. The first shot was by Senior Savannah Williams just 60 seconds into the game. The next two shots were taken by senior Emma Dean within minutes of each other.

However, Turner Ashby was determined to gain possession of the ball, taking it from Monroe’s offense and turning toward Monroe’s own goal. After barely making it past Monroe’s defense, Turner Ashby took their first shot on goal, eight minutes in, which was saved by Dragon sophomore goalkeeper Mia Johnson.

Turner Ashby and William Monroe continued to play hard, the ball going back and forth between the two sides of the field. After countless shots on goal from both teams, none of them making it into the back of the net, sophomore Sydney Orange scored for Monroe with seven minutes left in the half. This was Orange’s first game back after being out with an injury from early season. Only a minute later, Orange found the goal again after receiving a pass from ninth-grader Madison Seabert.

Seconds before the first half ended, Turner Ashby took a shot on goal but the ball was again saved by Johnson, making the score 2-0 at halftime.

The second half began with Turner Ashby coming out hard, determined to get momentum and get a goal of their own on the board. Meanwhile, the Monroe defense fought hard to keep the ball away from the goal and send it back up the field. The game was rough enough that three Monroe players were taken out of the game due to injury.

Monroe’s defense was not deterred by the injuries and continued to win the ball from Turner Ashby players, denying them a goal. Throughout the second half Turner Ashby maintained constant pressure in Monroe’s half; however, Monroe’s back line displayed solid teamwork, breaking down the visitors’ attempts to score.

Finally, Monroe was able to get the ball back up and into Turner Ashby’s half, but the offense was not able to secure another goal. The game ended 2-0 with both of Monroe’s goals coming from Orange.

After the game, Orange reflected about her performance on the field.

“I was super excited to get back on the field since I hadn’t been playing for a little over four weeks,” she said. “I got on the field and automatically felt normal again and then when I scored those goals, I just became even happier.”

“I was actually a bit surprised that I scored twice in my first game back,” she continued. “I told myself I was going to ease into the game so I wouldn’t risk any more injuries or re-injuries, but I couldn’t help myself to just go for it and I’m so glad I did because it felt so good!”

The Dragons faced Manassas Park Tuesday, and play at home again Friday, April 22, against Skyline.