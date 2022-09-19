Undefeated William Monroe Dragons Golf inch out a win

On Tuesday, September 6th at the Greene Hills Club, the Dragons fought their way through a tri-match, winning over Meridian, Spotswood, and Fluvanna to remain undefeated in district play. As all scores were very close, the Dragons edged its way to the top by posting a low of 152 while Fluvanna scored a 153, Spotswood, 154; and Meridian, 159. The highlight of the match came when Christopher Salyers putted a 25 footer from off the green to score a Birdie on Hole 3. Salyers went onto post a low 37 while his teammate, Daniel Woodson also scored a 37. Carter Knick posted a 38 while Timmy Guertin scored a 40. Other teammates, Landon Kullnat scored a 45 while Riley Mitchelson posted a 54.