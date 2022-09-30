For the first time during the 2022 golfing season, the undefeated Dragons did not score in the 30’s but still managed to wedge a win over the Goochland Bulldogs with a score of 166 to 169. Even though the young men did not score as well as they had, Patrick Powell ended the 9 hole round with a 80 foot chip in for par on Hole 9. Scoring for the Dragons were Carter Knick with a 40; Christopher Salyers, 41; Daniel Woodson, 42; Timmy Guertin, 43; Riley Mitchelson, 46; and Patrick Powell. On Thursday, September 22nd, the Dragons travel to Front Royal to play in the District Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Undefeated Dragons squeeze out win against Goochland
- Mary Cave
