Undefeated Dragons squeeze out win against Goochland

For the first time during the 2022 golfing season, the undefeated Dragons did not score in the 30’s but still managed to wedge a win over the Goochland Bulldogs with a score of 166 to 169. Even though the young men did not score as well as they had, Patrick Powell ended the 9 hole round with a 80 foot chip in for par on Hole 9. Scoring for the Dragons were Carter Knick with a 40; Christopher Salyers, 41; Daniel Woodson, 42; Timmy Guertin, 43; Riley Mitchelson, 46; and Patrick Powell. On Thursday, September 22nd, the Dragons travel to Front Royal to play in the District Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.