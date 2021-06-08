UCA softball team wins state championship

The United Christian Academy softball staff, head coach Rodney Powell and assistant coaches David Dollins and Kevin Shifflett, were optimistic this year since they had six returning players from the 2019 season and five promising new additions.

The Lady Crusaders were eager to take the field after a year off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and their teamwork contributed to a season record of 8-1.

It was only fitting that the two teams, UCA and Temple Christian, who played two of the most exciting regular season games this year, should meet for the VACA State Title.

The most significant offensive plays of the championship game occurred when UCA’s Della Wright led off the fifth inning with a single bunt and moved to second base on a passed ball. Wright would score the first run of the game from Emily Colvin’s stand–up double to right center field.

The fifth-inning rally continued with another beautifully placed bunt by Kortney Shifflett, followed by two additional RBIs from Allie Shifflett and Emma Roach. UCA would add another run in the top of the seventh Inning, giving them a 4-0 lead.