Two runners make major strides on XC team

Two runners made their marks during this year’s cross country season at William Monroe High School. Elli Pursel triumphed in her first year, earning both All-District and All-Region honors. Junior Conrad Bruton also earned All-District and All-Region honors and came in 24th at the state meet last week.
“I’ll tell you one thing about both Conrad and Elli is their work ethic is an example—they’re both leaders in everything they do,” said head coach Kendall Tata. “They lay their hearts on the line and they leave it all on the course each race.”
Pursel was given the “fierce example” award by Tata and Bruton was given “class and character” at the end of their shortened “fall” season. Due to COVID-19, what is usually an August-November season was held in March and April.
This was Tata’s first year with Pursel, a freshman, so she wasn’t sure what to expect from her. At the first meet, Pursel took the lead in the second mile, finishing second.
“After the first meet, I thought, ‘we have something here,’” Tata said.
Pursel felt quite accomplished then too.
“I was like whoa, I’m really in the lead at my first high school race,” she said. “It was the point of my race where I was hitting that last mile, but I did end up getting second and felt like that was a good start to the season.”
A soccer player, Pursel also ran cross country at William Monroe Middle School, but it’s different at the high school level, she said.
“I figured out I was good at it so I kept going,” Pursel said. “But I really liked having—especially this year—the whole team help push me. When you perform good, it makes you feel really accomplished. (Cross country) is just something where you learn a lot about yourself and it helps your mindset and to get stronger and know yourself (and) what you can do.”
Bruton also began cross country in middle school and has been running each year in high school.
“This season was shorter than normal and kind of at a weird time, but we were ultimately able to have a lot of meets, which I was pleasantly surprised by,” Bruton said. “After what a crazy year it’s been, we weren’t able to do all the things that we had hoped but it was really great to see people and to be part of a team like that again, even if for a limited amount of time.”
Bruton, who is also a member of William Monroe’s Quiz Bowl team, said different temperatures have different challenges for runners, but thinks most people run faster in colder temperatures—so as the season went from cold to warm, the scores got slower instead of faster. He said he realized he was good at cross country while in middle school.
“The running itself isn’t necessarily the best part (of cross country),” Bruton said. “I think even if you enjoy running at your own pace, races are kind of inherently painful. I had some level of natural success in it and that’s definitely not something I’ve had in other sports.”
Bruton, Pursel and Tata all said it’s the Manassas Park “mudfest” they’ll remember most from this season.
It was the team’s last regular season meet and it had rained all day.
“I was really not excited,” Bruton said. “It was practically not runnable there was so much mud. But at that moment, everyone just stopped caring about times and started really enjoying it and getting excited about getting soaked and muddy. We knew it wasn’t going to be a personal record and it took some of the pressure off and that became the most fun race for me, definitely.”
Pursel agreed, adding that particular race stood out for just being fun.
Tata said she just told the team to throw out their goal times and have fun.
Bruton said it’s the positive atmosphere fostered by the coaches and teammates that they treasure the most.
“The team is really close and I think that’s what kept me there,” Bruton said. “Cross country is not always fun in the moment. So, since you’re going through the unpleasantries together, I think that makes the team closer.”
Pursel agreed.
“The team is very, very supportive,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at the top or at the bottom, they’re really supportive and always try to help you in any situation. They still cheer you on. It really helps. It’s very positive.”
Bruton said he thinks that the team itself—from the coaches on down—value the community over only who has the fastest times.
“That creates a really welcoming and attractive environment,” he said. “That brings people together more.”
Pursel said she loves Tata, both as a coach and a mentor.
“She’s so wonderful. She’s very passionate about it and always willing to help,” Pursel said. “During a workout you have goal times and if you totally crush it she gets so happy about it. She also goes along with the positive supportive aspect of everyone else on the team.”
Bruton said Tata is dedicated to helping the student athletes.
“Even when we’re having an off day and need a little motivation, so I can’t thank her enough for that,” he said. “All the coaches are there and always supporting us. They’re really good coaches who can help us with the technical aspects and are well-versed in the sport, but also in the emotional aspects and supporting us and fostering a really great community to be part of.”
Tata said at the beginning of the season she talked to the team about the “ripple effect.”
“If we ripple positivity, we’ll create more positivity,” Tata said. “Everyone has a special role on the team. I say we ripple from the back to top. When our back-of-the-pack-ers start moving up, it makes the middle of the pack move up, which pushes the front of the pack. It’s a chain reaction, so do not give up.”
Additionally, Tata said the team always stays at the finish line to cheer on the remainder of the runners.
“You don’t go get your drink,” she said. “If you’ve had a bad run, you just put a smile on your face and you go get mad at home. Cross country has always been about more than running and it’s been an honor and privilege to coach them all. Bruton and Pursel lead by example. They prepare and when they get on the line they’re there to race.”
Tata admitted that cross country is not easy, but she’d recommend it to anyone.
“You find so much within,” she said. “You learn so much about yourself and you’re constantly challenging yourself. It’s a tough sport. Another fascinating thing about cross country is it’s a mind-body connection.”
Pursel said Tata tells the team to go home and look at themselves in the mirror.