Two runners make major strides on XC team

“The running itself isn’t necessarily the best part (of cross country),” Bruton said. “I think even if you enjoy running at your own pace, races are kind of inherently painful. I had some level of natural success in it and that’s definitely not something I’ve had in other sports.”

Bruton, Pursel and Tata all said it’s the Manassas Park “mudfest” they’ll remember most from this season.

It was the team’s last regular season meet and it had rained all day.

“I was really not excited,” Bruton said. “It was practically not runnable there was so much mud. But at that moment, everyone just stopped caring about times and started really enjoying it and getting excited about getting soaked and muddy. We knew it wasn’t going to be a personal record and it took some of the pressure off and that became the most fun race for me, definitely.”

Pursel agreed, adding that particular race stood out for just being fun.

Tata said she just told the team to throw out their goal times and have fun.

Bruton said it’s the positive atmosphere fostered by the coaches and teammates that they treasure the most.