Turner Ashby edges Monroe, 7-6

Softball comeback bid falls short

The William Monroe High School softball team was toppled by Turner Ashby at home on Tuesday, March 29, falling 7-6 despite a late-game attempted comeback.

The game was all tied up until Turner Ashby singled in the sixth inning, and despite four runs in the seventh, the Dragons fell just short of an overturn.

Mara Woolford started the game pitching for the Dragons. The righty lasted five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out two. Sara Lamm went one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits and walking zero.

Rachel Hill hit a solo homer for the Dragons in the first inning. M. Cyzick batted one in in the second for Turner Ashby. No one scored in the third, but Hill had a dinger in the fourth and Turner Ashby knotted the game up at two in the top of the fifth when Cyzick hit another solo.

Turner Ashby pressed their advantage in the sixth, scoring five and pulling ahead of the Dragons. The Lady Dragons rallied in the seventh inning, with Taylor Mallory, Woolford and Lamm each earning RBIs in the frame. Despite four runs in the failed comeback on an error, a double by Woolford and a groundout by Lamm, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

The Lady Dragons faced Spotswood at home April 1, winning 2-0. The next home game was against Meridian at home April 5, after press time.