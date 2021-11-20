Trio of WM harriers give their all at state XC meet

After traveling down the truck-loaded Interstate 81, the three William Monroe High School cross country state qualifiers arrived at Green Hill Park in Salem with coaches and families in tow.

Conrad Bruton led Schuyler Nitzsche, Evan Young and the coaches and families to their campsite, now nicknamed Bruton’s Berm, which looked out over the course toward the colorful mountains.

The conditions were cold and blustery as the boys warmed up, watching other races in order to gain insight into the unfamiliar course. Greene’s crew cheered on Ava Bordner, a regional friend from Skyline, as she ran to a state championship with an impressive race where she led from the gun to the tape at the finish line.

After warming up, our boys got on the line in box number 13 with other individuals from the region that did not come with full teams. Bruton was there alone last year as a WMHS racer with all the other lone guys. This year we had three together and as the other individuals came to give hugs and fist bumps with appreciation of being at the elite level, the anticipation escalated as they toed the line, anxious for the gun to go off.