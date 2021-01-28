Trainers keep athletes safe on and off the bench

“You get into Sports Med 2 and this is the fun year where you do all that cool stuff,” Kelly said. “This year, unfortunately, is different in that respect because I want to keep them safe, as well. My main mission is to make sure that not only the athletes are safe, but my students are, as well. So, they realize that; I can’t say enough good things about these kids.”

He said just like the athletes are grateful for a chance to play this year, Sports Med 2 students are happy for a chance to participate on the sidelines in whatever way they can.

“I think it’s just that little element of normalcy,” he said. “Kids are out there exercising and there’s the whole mental health aspect of that. I feel like the whole attitude of school has changed since we’ve started playing sports again. Obviously, there are some things that have changed, but they’re out there playing the games they love again and mental health-wise that is just huge. I think we have just done a phenomenal job of keeping everything as clean and safe as possible all around the school.”

Kelly said it’s not possible for him to maintain a six-foot radius while taping up an athlete so in addition to the mask and gloves he also wears a face shield and washes his hands immediately after.