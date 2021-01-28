Trainers keep athletes safe on and off the bench

It’s safe to say that COVID-19 has changed the way people do their jobs; this is especially true for any job in the school system. For Athletic Trainer Andy Kelly and his student trainers, it means adding responsibilities to their jobs to help keep everyone safe during practices and games.
“We’ve really taken on the role of cleaning and disinfecting and we welcome that,” Kelly said. “Anything to we can do to keep our athletes safe, we’re definitely willing to do.”
While the mission of the athletic trainer’s job hasn’t changed—keeping athletes healthy and safe—he has taken on new precautions, such as always wearing masks and gloves; during basketball games, he and the student athletes are wiping down the game balls and changing them out periodically and they wipe the chairs during halftime and after games. During home wrestling matches, the crews clean the mats with a super cleaner, too. They also do temperature checks of the athletes.
“If it takes 30 seconds to wipe down a basketball and that may prevent the spread of this thing, I’m definitely on board with doing that—no questions asked,” Kelly said.
Kelly teaches Sports Medicine 1 and 2 at William Monroe High School. The first year focuses a lot on the bone and muscle structures in the body and proper techniques for taping and procedures for when an athlete is hurt. The second year, the students become junior athletic trainers on the sidelines. Usually the students help with taping the athletes prior to games and practices as well, but with COVID-19 they aren’t able to.
“You get into Sports Med 2 and this is the fun year where you do all that cool stuff,” Kelly said. “This year, unfortunately, is different in that respect because I want to keep them safe, as well. My main mission is to make sure that not only the athletes are safe, but my students are, as well. So, they realize that; I can’t say enough good things about these kids.”
He said just like the athletes are grateful for a chance to play this year, Sports Med 2 students are happy for a chance to participate on the sidelines in whatever way they can.
“I think it’s just that little element of normalcy,” he said. “Kids are out there exercising and there’s the whole mental health aspect of that. I feel like the whole attitude of school has changed since we’ve started playing sports again. Obviously, there are some things that have changed, but they’re out there playing the games they love again and mental health-wise that is just huge. I think we have just done a phenomenal job of keeping everything as clean and safe as possible all around the school.”
Kelly said it’s not possible for him to maintain a six-foot radius while taping up an athlete so in addition to the mask and gloves he also wears a face shield and washes his hands immediately after.
Starting next month, “fall” sports, such as football, volleyball, cross country and golf, will begin.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how the overlapping of sports goes,” he said. “We’ll just have all these curveballs (thrown) at us but we can do it.”
Boys basketball head coach Brett Maynard said he’s been impressed with Kelly and the students on the sidelines during the basketball season.
“They’re just doing a great job of following all the procedures and still being able to do their athletic training work, which is very important,” Maynard said. “There’s been a lot of games, a lot of practices right in a row because of how the season (has been condensed) so we’ve had a lot of ankle injuries and they have really done a great job taping them up for us for every game and practice. We’re very grateful.”
Athletic Director Brian Collier agreed.
“As far as the school system, we’ve been doing great. And Andy just comes to the table with all kinds of ideas,” Collier said. “During the game, yes it’s a little bit different. He’s been A-No. 1 as far as the protocols we have for our teams.”
While COVID-19 precautions aren’t officially part of the Sports Medicine curriculum, Kelly said they had to learn about it this year.
“And the kids were like, ‘All right, let’s do it; we’ll do what we have to do.’ I’m really proud of the kids that I have this year,” he said.
Since there were no sports until December, Kelly teamed up with three other coaches—Kendall Tata, Mitchell Morris and Dustin Knight—to create a conditioning program in the fall. Because of COVID-19, athletes could not use any equipment and the kids had to all be spaced out.
“It limited us on what we could do,” Kelly said. “We had four different stations and we thought outside the box to create a pretty awesome training program for the kids who took advantage of it. We did a lot with bodyweight stuff, such as pushups and planks.”
The coaches also worked on sprint training, agility work and more.
Kelly said he’s amazed by the janitorial staff of the high school, too.
“They are phenomenal with everything that they’re doing. I love being at the school and am so glad we’re in person and that goes back to our janitorial staff,” he said. “And our coaches are doing a great job taking temperatures and making sure hand sanitizer is available for the kids. They all make my job a whole lot easier. It’s a team effort.”
Kelly hopes he’s able to take his Sports Medicine 2 class to the University of Virginia cadaver lab again this spring. His class last year was unable to go because everything was closed down.
“I think it’s hard to understand unless you’ve experienced that first hand; what it’s like to be there with those very generous people who donated their bodies to science—it’s invaluable,” Kelly said.
He said his team is ready for the second and third sports seasons—come what may.
“I don’t know how all that’s going to fall in place, but I think we’re all ready to face whatever challenges come our way, including our athletic director, coaches, janitorial staff and administrators,” he said. “We’re ready to take on any challenge or adversity that we might see and I think we’ll knock it out of the park.”
Football practice is scheduled to begin Feb. 4 and the regular season will run Feb. 22 through April 2.
Other fall sports, including cross country, golf and volleyball, will begin practice on Feb. 15. The regular season for those sports will begin March 1 and end April 17.
Spring sports, including baseball, softball, soccer and track and field, will begin practice on April 12 and the regular season will begin April 26. Baseball and softball will play a 12-game regular season. Soccer will play a 10-contest schedule. Track and field will hold six meets as part of its regular season.