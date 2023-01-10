Tim Alley scores Hole n’ One at Greene Hills Club

After 55 years of playing golf, Tim Alley finally scored a Hole N One on Hole #6 at the Greene Hills Club on Friday, December 30th. Starting his love of golf at age 7 in Maine where he grew up, Tim has never faltered in playing the game, no matter his score. Tim became a member of the Greene Hills Club 30 years ago and to say he played as much as possible is an understatement. On Friday, he played g with friends, Jeff Turner and his father, Jeff, and Greg Reno. On the tee box, Tim was debating whether to use a 7 or 8 iron, but after observing his opponents hitting an 8 iron, he went with the 7. However, before hitting the ball, he wishfully stated, “When was the last time ya’ll saw a ‘Hole N One’?” What a great decision it was to switch clubs because after striking the ball, all 4 players witnessed the ball hitting the green and rolling downhill into the hole! Everyone on the front 9 holes could hear the shouts of excitement!