The William Monroe boys basketball team is fighting through the Northwestern District! They hosted Brentsville on a Tuesday night with a rocking crowd. The Dragons started out slow in the first quarter. Their shots were not falling early against the Tigers zone despite having open looks. The Dragons were behind 12-10 after the first quarter. Fortunately, the shots started falling in the second quarter behind Brady Lam and Tucker Shifflett’s offensive attack. Monroe led 30-20 at the break. The lead stretched in the third quarter behind Timmy Geurtin’s four points and Josh Davis’s tough defense. Brentsville hit a run in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late, and the Dragons slayed the Tigers 62-50. Tucker Shifflett had 24 points and 3 assists. Brady Lam had a double double with 20 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists. Parker Hildebrand had 5 points and 2 steals and Josh Davis had 5 points.

Monroe went on the road to face the highly ranked Meridian Mustangs. Despite being short handed with two starters out due to injuries the Dragons came out and

9*played hard nosed basketball behind Emmanuel Jackson and Parker Hildebrand’s tough defense. The game was a back and forth affair and was 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime, with Meridian leading. Meridian got hot in the third quarter behind some sharp shooting and led by 5 going into the fourth quarter. Tucker Shifflett stepped up in the fourth and scored 14 points on his own to send the game into overtime. The Dragons fell in overtime due to Meridian’s high percentage free throw shooting. The game ultimately came down to free throws. Meridian was sixteen for nineteen and Monroe was four for thirteen. The final score was 59-54, Mustangs.

The Dragons have a chance to redeem themselves against Meridian at home on February 14. This game will have a big impact on the Regional rankings so come and pack the gym and cheer Monroe to victory.