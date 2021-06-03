The Comeback Kids: Dragons’ 7th-inning rally surprises Mason

The bottom of the third saw Mallory strike out and junior Jamal Neal and Gibson both out at first; in the top of the fourth, Cheek caught another left-field fly and two more outs kept the score unchanged as Jared Shifflett tagged Villa out at first. In the bottom of the fourth, junior Kaleb Doshier walked to first and stole second, Jared Shifflett walked to first and Cheek ran to first on a grounder, bringing Doshier home to tie the game at 4-all.

After two walks and an out in the top of the fifth, Maynard called time out to sub in Cheek for Powell on the mound, but a double by Asel on Cheek’s first pitch brought Downs home for a fifth Mustang run, and two batters later Asel and Jackson Pierce would sail home to bring the Mustangs ahead by three, with junior Jack Biggs earning the eighth run for the Mustangs on the next pitch.

Tempers were as high as the humidity as a Mustang bunt earned an out at first, and in the bottom of the fifth Mallory’s infield fly was caught before Villa threw out Neal and Gibson to keep the 4-8 lead for the Mustangs.