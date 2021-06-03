The Comeback Kids: Dragons’ 7th-inning rally surprises Mason

The energy on the field was tense as the William Monroe High School varsity baseball team faced Northwestern District rival George Mason High School on Thursday, May 27. After a tied game through four innings, the Mustangs pulled ahead by six runs in the fifth and sixth, but a powerful rally by the Dragons in the bottom of the seventh led them to pull ahead by a single run on a hit by senior Chase Mallory, to take the win and end the game at 11-10.
“We played OK at the start; that’s the worst defense we’ve played all year—we had like five or six errors, and we’re usually a lot better,” Dragons head coach Mike Maynard said after the game. “And then they just didn’t give up, and that’s just so fun to watch.”
The Mustangs, who are 6-3 so far in their regular season, beat the Dragons two weeks earlier at George Mason, 5-3. Powerful left-handed pitcher senior Peter Villa kept the Dragons at bay with fast balls and curve balls, and Maynard knew they would be facing a tough matchup going into Thursday’s home game against the same pitcher.
“In high school, you’ve got a certain amount of pitches you can throw,” Maynard said. “We knew if we could get him to that amount, we would have a chance, but we were behind six runs when he got it so that made it tougher.”
Dragon sophomore Waylon Cheek pitched a no-hitter on Tuesday, May 25, against the Skyline Hawks, ending the game 11-0 in five innings due to the mercy rule; Cheek threw 39 pitches and the Dragons scored all 11 of their runs in the first three innings of that matchup. Coming into Thursday’s game, Maynard felt it best to put a few different pitchers on the mound, since the Mustangs may have strategized against Cheek’s pitching style since the last meetup.
Dragon senior Hunter Powell took the mound in the top of the first, throwing an out and a walk and getting two Mustangs out at first. The Mason players lined the fence, catcalling Powell on each throw and arguing with the umpire over whether junior Thomas Downs was really out at first. Villa stole third and tried to run home, but Downs’ force out ended the half-inning without a run.
The left-handed Mustang pitcher took the mound in the bottom of the inning, getting Dragon senior Blake Shifflett out at first before Powell took first base and Mallory walked. Senior Hayden Gibson hit a double to bring Powell and Mallory home, earning the Dragons an early 2-0 lead.
The Mustangs fought back in the top of the second as junior Patrick McDonald hit a home run, but only two hitters made it to first (despite first baseman junior Jared Shifflett doing the splits with one foot on base) before Powell threw the third out to end the half at 2-1. In the bottom of the inning, Jared Shifflett hit a double to left field which bounced just shy of the fence, taking third on Cheek’s run to first and running home with senior Max Kinsey at bat as Cheek stole second—bringing the Dragons up by two. Powell hit a fly ball that was caught at the fence to end the inning.
The Mustangs loaded the bases in the top of the third, and despite a spectacular deep left-field catch by Cheek—who threw to catcher Mallory to tag Downs out as he dove over home plate—the Mustangs scored two on a double by senior Robert Asel, tying the score at 3-all. Moments later, as parents and coaches loudly argued over Mustang senior Matthew Teague’s roll over the second baseman to steal second, Asel ran home to bring the Mustangs ahead, 3-4.
The bottom of the third saw Mallory strike out and junior Jamal Neal and Gibson both out at first; in the top of the fourth, Cheek caught another left-field fly and two more outs kept the score unchanged as Jared Shifflett tagged Villa out at first. In the bottom of the fourth, junior Kaleb Doshier walked to first and stole second, Jared Shifflett walked to first and Cheek ran to first on a grounder, bringing Doshier home to tie the game at 4-all.
After two walks and an out in the top of the fifth, Maynard called time out to sub in Cheek for Powell on the mound, but a double by Asel on Cheek’s first pitch brought Downs home for a fifth Mustang run, and two batters later Asel and Jackson Pierce would sail home to bring the Mustangs ahead by three, with junior Jack Biggs earning the eighth run for the Mustangs on the next pitch.
Tempers were as high as the humidity as a Mustang bunt earned an out at first, and in the bottom of the fifth Mallory’s infield fly was caught before Villa threw out Neal and Gibson to keep the 4-8 lead for the Mustangs.
Gibson took the mound in the top of the sixth, but two walks and a double by Downs loaded the bases, and Villa and Downs made it home to grow the Mustang lead to six before Mallory tagged Pierce diving over home plate and chased the next runner back to third for the second out; Gibson threw the third out, but things were looking desperate for the Dragons going into the bottom of the inning with the score at 4-10, Mustangs.
Villa threw Doshier and Jared Shifflett out at first in the bottom of the sixth, but a hit deep to left field by junior Jayden Kirby earned a double, and that was the moment when the Mustangs’ luck ran out.
High school pitch count rules say a pitcher cannot throw more than 110 pitches per game, and Villa reached his limit in the sixth. McDonald took the mound on a time out—another southpaw—but the Dragons had nearly loaded the bases before Blake Shifflett’s hit was caught in the outfield to end the inning. At this point, some of the Mustangs fans from the soccer game were asked to leave the game and head back to the bus early.
Kirby took the mound in the top of the seventh, managing three outs with the bases loaded before the Mustangs could do any more damage.
“Jayden Kirby came in and pitched the last inning and he kept them at 10,” Maynard said after the game. “They didn’t score and that was huge for us, because they can really hit.”
The bottom of the seventh saw McDonald walking Powell and Mallory before the Mustangs called time out to sub in another new pitcher. Neal hit and ran to first, loading the bases for the Dragons with no outs. The sun finally receded behind the clouds, bringing in relief from the heat of the day and a renewed energy for the Dragons, who were not ready to give up the fight just yet.
The Mustangs’ alternate pitchers couldn’t stop the Dragons, and Doshier’s grounder and run to first brought Powell home for a fifth run. The Mustangs called time out again to sub in Downs on the mound, but after several foul balls, Jared Shifflett walked to first to bring Mallory home for a sixth run, with the bases still loaded and only a single out.
“As soon as they took that lefty (pitcher) out, I think we realized that we had the best shot right there,” Mallory said. “And then we just took advantage of it. They were struggling—they needed to find somebody to throw strikes and they just couldn’t ever find him.”
Kirby took the plate, hitting on the first pitch to run to first and bringing Neal and Blake Shifflett home. With the score at 8-10, junior William Morris hit to take first and load the bases again for the Dragons. Blake Shifflett came up to bat, hitting a grounder to take first and bringing Jared Shifflett home and the score to 9-10, Mustangs.
Dragons’ fans took to their feet, in as much disbelief as the Mustangs at the swift change of pace.
Powell took the plate, and the Mustangs’ pitcher threw a strike, two balls and a foul before hitting Powell with the ball to send him walking to first, once more loading the bases for the Dragons. Mallory came up to the plate and those in the bleachers held their collective breath through a strike and a ball before a great hit sent Kinsey and Blake coming home; the stadium erupted as the Dragons celebrated their final-inning rally, those seven runs sending the deflated Mustangs on their way with the final tally 11-10, Dragons.
“It felt amazing,” Mallory said after the game, beaming with pride as his teammates high-fived each other. “I knew he was only going to throw a fastball, and I just sat on it. It felt amazing coming off the bat and I’m proud of my team—they stayed in it. That’s probably the best finish I’ve seen so far.”
Maynard said his team doesn’t like to lose.
“We knew that their other pitchers weren’t near as good as (Villa), and we just came through; hats off to these guys—they never gave up,” Maynard said. “We just said whatever happens, we’re never going to quit and we’re going to keep playing. He walked a couple of people and that got contagious—they started feeling a little pressure. I’ve got six seniors and they don’t want to lose.”
The Dragons will face Skyline and Central (Woodstock) away this week.