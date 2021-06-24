Sun sets on Dragons’ postseason baseball play

Junior Jayden Kirby took the mound for the Dragons at the top of the fifth as John Farrell’s first hit was scooped up by Kinsey and zipped over to Jared Shifflett at first base for the out—Shifflett nearly did the splits with one foot on base for the catch. Kirby struck out one and walked another before catching Haynes’s infield fly for the third out.

With Holroyd back on the mound, Neal struck out and Gibson was out at first in the bottom of the fifth. Jared Shifflett hit a great fly to center field and made it to first, but Doshier’s hit was caught to end the inning. The top of the sixth saw Kirby throwing out McCormack and two more Tigers out at first to keep the score at 3-7, Tigers.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kirby and junior Joshua Adderley both got out at first. Blake Shifflett hit a grounder to take first and Powell hit a spectacular home run to bring both seniors home, where they were greeted by the entire team.

“I’m happy (about the home run),” Powell said after the game. “That was my last at-bat of the season, but I wish I would’ve had a few more… we fought tooth and nail to the very end, but we just didn’t come out on top this year.”