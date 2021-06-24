Sun sets on Dragons’ postseason baseball play

As the sun set on a beautiful summer evening last Wednesday, the excitement of post-season came to an end for the William Monroe Dragons. The varsity baseball team fell 5-7 against Brentsville District High School on the home field in the same evening that varsity softball lost 0-4 at Brentsville and the varsity boys soccer team went 0-4 against George Mason, all regional semifinal games.
“Unfortunately, we picked the wrong time to not play very good defense,” said varsity head baseball coach Mike Maynard after the game. “We gave them some runs early and we hit too many batters and walked too many batters—but you know, they never stopped fighting.”
The Dragons took on the Brentsville Tigers twice already this season, falling 2-3 at Brenstville April 28 and coming out on top at home May 20, 8-5. Up until the final game, the Dragons were undefeated on their home field.
The game started off at a sprint as the Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Senior Michael Haynes ran to first and stole second as sophomore Brayden Hutchison took a strike from Dragons pitcher senior Max Kinsey. On Hutchison’s next hit, he ran to first and Haynes rounded third to sail home, scoring the first run of the night.
After another single and a walk, senior Zachary Westenhofer took the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, taking a strike and three balls before a pitch grazed Westenhofer’s arm to send him walking to first and Hutchison home for the second run of the night for the Tigers. Junior John Farrell came up next, but his hit to center field was caught for the third out to end the half inning.
The bottom of the first inning saw the bases loaded for the Dragons as seniors Hunter Powell and Chase Mallory walked, freshman Jamal Neal got a fly out and senior Hayden Gibson also walked before junior Jared Shifflett’s hit was caught out to end the inning before anyone made it home.
The top of the second was over in a flash as senior Blake Shifflett caught an out in center field, Neal caught a second in left field and Kinsey threw out Haynes, keeping the score at 0-2. In the bottom of the second, junior Kaleb Doshier took the plate and hit to take first. Tigers’ pitcher Haynes walked seniors Blaise VanDyke and Powell, as Doshier stole second and third to load the bases for the Dragons.
Mallory came up to the plate, and a pass ball brought Doshier dashing home on a stolen run, the first run of the evening for the Dragons. Mallory hit a double, bringing VanDyke and Powell both home and the score to 3-2, Dragons, before Gibson struck out to end the inning.
Kinsey hit Tiger freshman Daniel Farrell with a ball at the plate in the top of the third, sending him to first before two more Tigers made singles to load the bases. A brief time out brought sophomore Waylon Cheek to the mound, where he struck out Westenhofer before John Farrell’s hit brought Daniel Farrell and senior Jackson McCormack home and the Tigers back in the lead, 3-4. Junior Bailey Fox was caught out at first to end the half inning.
The bottom of the third was a short one, as senior pitcher Kevin Holroyd walked Jared Shifflett to first, then forced him out at second on Doshier’s grounder. VanDyke’s infield fly was caught to end the inning with the Tigers still in the lead.
With Cheek back on the mound in the top of the fourth, Neal caught a fly ball deep in left field for the first out. Haynes came up to bat, hitting towards third and taking off for first. After the third baseman threw the ball to first baseman Jared Shifflett, time out was called for the umpire and coaches to debate over whether Shifflett’s foot came off the bag while stretching for the awesome catch. It was decided that Haynes would remain safe on first, and he stole second on Hutchison’s first ball.
Two strikes later, Hutchison sent a home run sailing over the left field fence, bringing Haynes home and the score to 3-6, Tigers. Cheek seemed a little rattled, as Daniel Farrell took another hit on the back at the plate and walked to first. McCormack’s fly was caught by Neal in left field, but junior Beau Lang also got hit by a pitch at the plate for a walk. On Westenhofer’s at-bat, he took first and Farrell ran home, scoring the seventh run of the night for the Tigers before an out at second ended the half.
Blake Shifflett took the plate in the bottom of the fourth, but was out at first on a dropped third strike. Powell and Mallory were both caught out on their way to first before any opportunity to advance the score.
Junior Jayden Kirby took the mound for the Dragons at the top of the fifth as John Farrell’s first hit was scooped up by Kinsey and zipped over to Jared Shifflett at first base for the out—Shifflett nearly did the splits with one foot on base for the catch. Kirby struck out one and walked another before catching Haynes’s infield fly for the third out.
With Holroyd back on the mound, Neal struck out and Gibson was out at first in the bottom of the fifth. Jared Shifflett hit a great fly to center field and made it to first, but Doshier’s hit was caught to end the inning. The top of the sixth saw Kirby throwing out McCormack and two more Tigers out at first to keep the score at 3-7, Tigers.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kirby and junior Joshua Adderley both got out at first. Blake Shifflett hit a grounder to take first and Powell hit a spectacular home run to bring both seniors home, where they were greeted by the entire team.
“I’m happy (about the home run),” Powell said after the game. “That was my last at-bat of the season, but I wish I would’ve had a few more… we fought tooth and nail to the very end, but we just didn’t come out on top this year.”
Mallory took the plate and ran to first on a bunt, where his attempt to knock the ball from the first baseman’s hand led to a time out as the base coach walked him from the field for intentional contact. It was decided that no penalty would be necessary, but the out ended the inning as the sun began to set across the field.
The Dragons brought Gibson up to the mound in the top of the seventh, where John Farrell got out at first and Bailey Fox struck out. Senior Jason Boak’s hit was picked up by Powell, who threw to the third baseman just in time for Lang to trip over him trying to steal third—ending the half inning.
The tension in the stands was palpable going into the bottom of the seventh, as fans recalled the come-from-behind victory in the game over George Mason just three weeks prior.
Neal sent a great hit to left field, but it was caught for the out. Gibson’s fly to center field gave him first base, and Jared Shifflett was hit in the back of the leg on a pitch, walking to first as Gibson took second. Doshier ran to first on a hit, as junior William Morris (subbed runner for Neal) was tagged out at second. Kirby took the plate, and Doshier stole second on a ball.
After two strikes and with two outs—and runners on second and third—Kirby hit a great fly ball and took off for first; but the hit was caught to end the game—and the season—for the Dragons. It was a downcast group that huddled up on the field after the game, wishing tearful farewells to the graduated seniors. The Dragons’ final record for the season was 11 wins and 3 losses.
“We had second and third in the last inning and we wanted a chance to do what we always do—come back and win,” Maynard said. “I’m really proud of them and I’m going to miss the six seniors like you wouldn’t imagine—this year especially, because of not playing last year. … It’s been a good year, though; we got to play baseball after COVID. It was a lot of fun.”