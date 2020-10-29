Some local schools will broadcast games online when high school sports resume this spring

As part of the program, athletic directors upload schedules of games broadcast and start times into the system and once calibrated, broadcasting will automatically begin at certain times before the game. Once games are completed, they are saved on the NFHS website )and can be watched at a later time or date.

The livestreaming service is subscription based and requires a fee to view. According to the NFHS website, they offer a monthly pass for $10.99 and a yearly pass for $69.99. Schools receive 10% of the revenue generated by the subscription fees.

William Monroe was the first school locally to utilize the technology. Athletic director Brian Collier said cameras were installed at the football stadium and inside their gym and were used last season for volleyball, basketball and football.

“I don’t remember the number of games,” Collier said. “I think it was used for all of the home games. Plus, we did one of our Medford League games too. We will do all home basketball and volleyball games this year. We also plan to do football and soccer as well in the stadium.”

Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris said this will mark the second year his program’s games will be livestreamed.