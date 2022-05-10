 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOFTBALL: Woolford’s no-hitter defeats Wildcats 9-0

  • 0

Mara Woolford was brilliant in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, April 26 as she threw a no-hitter to lead the Dragons past Warren County, 9-0. The right-hander lasted seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out eight.

The Dragons got things started in the first inning when Rachel Hill tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. They tallied three runs in the third inning on a single by Kara Baker-Jones. Hill and Avery Shifflett each racked up multiple hits for the Dragons, with Hill going 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Dragons in hits.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Devory leads Dragons to victory

Devory leads Dragons to victory

Last week the William Monroe High School girls’ varsity soccer team took to the field twice, first to play Manassas Park and then Skyline. The…

Dragons blast Turner Ashby, 11-1

Dragons blast Turner Ashby, 11-1

The Dragons’ baseball team took on Turner Ashby at home Tuesday, March 29, beating the Knights 11-1 in their fourth straight victory. The Drag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert