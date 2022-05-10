SOFTBALL: Woolford’s no-hitter defeats Wildcats 9-0

Mara Woolford was brilliant in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, April 26 as she threw a no-hitter to lead the Dragons past Warren County, 9-0. The right-hander lasted seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out eight.

The Dragons got things started in the first inning when Rachel Hill tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. They tallied three runs in the third inning on a single by Kara Baker-Jones. Hill and Avery Shifflett each racked up multiple hits for the Dragons, with Hill going 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Dragons in hits.