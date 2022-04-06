Softball sluggers wallop Warriors

The varsity Dragons’ softball squad dominated Western Albemarle High School on Friday, March 25, making the third straight win for the home team this season.

Junior Kara Baker-Jones doubled in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the fourth and singled in the sixth to carry the day.

Western Albemarle got things moving in the first inning, with an error scoring one run for the Warriors. The Dragons tied things up at 2-2 at the bottom of the first with a stolen base during Baker-Jones’ at bat. Then Baker-Jones doubled, driving in one.

The Dragons pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. Baker-Jones doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs, and Grace Walton grounded out, scoring one run.

The Dragons notched four runs in the fourth, led by a triple by Baker-Jones and a single by Rachel Hill.

Pitcher Avery Shifflett was credited with the victory for the Dragons. She went three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking one. Mara Woolford threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Wynter Morris took the loss for the Warriors, allowing 15 hits and 12 runs over six innings and only striking out three.

Overall, the Dragons collected 15 hits on the day: Baker-Jones, Hill, Woolford, Shifflett and Cassidy Lamm each collected multiple hits and Baker-Jones went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Dragons in hits for the night.

The Dragons fell to Spotsylvania, 5-3 in an away game on Saturday and were scheduled to play Turner Ashby at home on Tuesday, March 29, after press time. They will play Spotswood at home on Friday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.