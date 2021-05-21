Soccer: Lady Dragons shut out Central Falcons, 12-0

Mosqueda agreed.

“I think we were all really enthusiastic to come out here,” she said. “We just worked well together. This week we worked to take shorter passes to get the ball up the field faster.”

At the 28th minute Mosqueda scored with an assist from Sprouse. The score was 8-0 at the half.

Dean scored at the 44th minute and two minutes later Mosqueda followed up with her own goal on a ball from Sprouse.

Junior Sydney Devory scored at the 49th minute and again at the 51st minute, this time on a ball from Dombrovskis. The game ended early due to the Virginia High School League’s slaughter rule.

“The first half was probably the best we’ve seen all season,” said head coach Jeremy Lamm. “This week it just seems like they really bought into passing and getting everybody involved. They came in and worked hard.”

As of Monday, May 17, the Lady Dragons were undefeated, scoring 37 goals on the season.

The girls were scheduled to play on the road this week against Warren County and Brentsville District high schools.