Soccer: Lady Dragons shut out Central Falcons, 12-0

Emotions ran high last Friday night for the Lady Dragons on the pitch as they dominated the Falcons 12-0 at Martin Mooney Field.
The first half of the matchup was all about William Monroe; in fact, Central (Woodstock) didn’t get the ball onto the Dragons field until 20 minutes into the game. This was the second meeting of the teams of the week—the Dragons defeated the Falcons on the road 8-0 on Tuesday, May 11.
The Dragons concentrated on shorter passes and finding feet throughout the game, with senior Mackenzie Sprouse finding the net on a ball from senior Sydney Dombrovskis just over 1 minute into the game. Ten minutes later, Dombrovskis scored her first of three on the night with an assist from senior Hannah McInturff. One minute after that, senior Sarah Earle scored with a strong kick that went over the goalie’s head into the back of the net.
At the 18th minute, junior Emma Dean score with an assist by senior Arianna Mosqueda. Dombrovskis followed up with a goal and another assist from McInturff. At the 24th minute, Dombrovskis scored again, this time on a ball from senior Elise Davis, who scored herself a minute and a half later.
“I think it was very lively,” Davis said. “We played really well together and we were very ‘one.’ It was a great game. We definitely picked up our speed to play more on our level, to play our game. We had some good switches, too.”
Mosqueda agreed.
“I think we were all really enthusiastic to come out here,” she said. “We just worked well together. This week we worked to take shorter passes to get the ball up the field faster.”
At the 28th minute Mosqueda scored with an assist from Sprouse. The score was 8-0 at the half.
Dean scored at the 44th minute and two minutes later Mosqueda followed up with her own goal on a ball from Sprouse.
Junior Sydney Devory scored at the 49th minute and again at the 51st minute, this time on a ball from Dombrovskis. The game ended early due to the Virginia High School League’s slaughter rule.
“The first half was probably the best we’ve seen all season,” said head coach Jeremy Lamm. “This week it just seems like they really bought into passing and getting everybody involved. They came in and worked hard.”
As of Monday, May 17, the Lady Dragons were undefeated, scoring 37 goals on the season.
The girls were scheduled to play on the road this week against Warren County and Brentsville District high schools.
“Brentsville is scoring just as many goals and they’re probably stronger than they were out of their state run two years ago,” Lamm said, looking to Friday night’s scheduled game. “We’re going to have our hands full for sure. We have George Mason, too, who very uncharacteristically lost their last few games—one being Brentsville and one being Colgan, a 6A school. We’re going to have to be as good defensively as we are offensively.”