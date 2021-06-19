SOCCER: Dragons defeat MP to head to 3B semis

“I was thinking about the seniors, like this could have been their last game,” Jeffers said. “When I was tired or completely out of breath, that was what I was feeling the entire time.”

Jeffers said the team came together for the win.

“I think we played great in the midfield,” he said. “Sage (Dombrovskis) played great up top. I can’t ask for more.”

Dombrovskis said the fact it was a playoff game factored in to his playing.

“I always want to play with that edge and you know, this is our time,” Dombrovskis said. “This is our year. We’ve got a great team. The defense is probably one of the better teams I’ve ever played for. On offense, we’ve got tons of speed and technique. I wanted to prove myself for all the fans here.”

“I think what’s in everybody’s head right now is Josh (Johnson), especially with the number 32 on the field,” Jeffers added.

Johnson, a William Monroe student and athlete, passed away suddenly last Monday while on vacation with his family.

Monroe’s regular season ended on June 4, so the team had nearly two weeks to prepare for the postseason.