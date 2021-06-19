SOCCER: Dragons defeat MP to head to 3B semis

The Dragons defeated the Manassas Park Cougars in the Region 3B quarterfinals Monday night at home, 3-2.
Monroe sophomore Sage Dombrovskis scored on a penalty kick at the 24th minute, and three minutes later the Cougars answered, leaving the score 1-1 at the half.
This was the second time the Dragons faced the Northwestern District foe, coming out on top 1-0 during the regular season.
“I think the first half we were a little tentative because we respect Manassas Park’s ball control,” said Dragon head coach Von Ward.
In the second half, the Dragons came together.
At the 44th minute, Dragon junior Corbin Powers drove the ball down the field, sending the ball to teammate junior Joshua Binggeli who headed the ball into the net.
Dombrovskis hit the net again at the 60th minute.
Manassas Park’s offense picked up the pace and found the net again at the 66th minute. They almost tied the game with a shot on goal that hit the post before going out of bounds. At the 73rd minute, the Dragons had a chance to score with a foul just outside the box but the Cougars goalie came up with the save.
Dragon junior defender Shea Jeffers pushed the gas to keep up with the Cougars.
“I was thinking about the seniors, like this could have been their last game,” Jeffers said. “When I was tired or completely out of breath, that was what I was feeling the entire time.”
Jeffers said the team came together for the win.
“I think we played great in the midfield,” he said. “Sage (Dombrovskis) played great up top. I can’t ask for more.”
Dombrovskis said the fact it was a playoff game factored in to his playing.
“I always want to play with that edge and you know, this is our time,” Dombrovskis said. “This is our year. We’ve got a great team. The defense is probably one of the better teams I’ve ever played for. On offense, we’ve got tons of speed and technique. I wanted to prove myself for all the fans here.”
“I think what’s in everybody’s head right now is Josh (Johnson), especially with the number 32 on the field,” Jeffers added.
Johnson, a William Monroe student and athlete, passed away suddenly last Monday while on vacation with his family.
Monroe’s regular season ended on June 4, so the team had nearly two weeks to prepare for the postseason.
“I knew a little bit of what they wanted to do just by listening to their coach the first time we played them,” Ward said. “We weren’t sure, but we practiced for Manassas Park the whole time. There was something that had me thinking we were going to play Manassas Park and it ended up happening and thank goodness.”