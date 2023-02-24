William Monroe boys basketball player Tucker Shifflett accomplished the great feat of scoring 1000 points on the hardwood! To add to the excitement he scored his 1000th point under pressure on a free throw! To score 1000 points in high school basketball one has to do more than just score. Tucker helped his teammates and team in every capacity; he creates shots for his teammates with his passes and is one of the Dragon’s top defenders. Even more admirable is the fact that Shifflett’s sophomore season was cut short to Covid and Monroe only played 12 games that season. The Dragon’s also lost three games due to Covid cancellations in the 21-22 season.

When asked if he was trying to get his 1000th point on the night Shifflett stated “No I did not want to play selfishly, I just wanted to play my regular game, make passes when they were available and score when that was available. Coach Maynard told me before the game to not worry about the points and to have fun while playing your game and that is what I tried to do.” Coach Maynard said “I have been fortunate enough to teach or coach Tucker since he was in second grade. So I am extremely proud of him and how much hard work he has put into the program and himself over the years.” Getting to 1000 points is quite an accomplishment and his value to our team throughout has been amazing!