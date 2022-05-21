Seniors lead Lady Dragons to victory on senior night

Last Friday was senior night for the William Monroe girls’ soccer team as they played against Warren County at home.

With frequent showers throughout the day and rain in the forecast for the evening, it was uncertain if senior night would take place. To beat out the forecasted rain the varsity game was pushed up to 5:30 p.m. and luckily senior night was able to take place before the storms hit.

This year the girls’ soccer team has four seniors: Sydney Devory, Savannah Williams, Olivia Hoffacker and Emma Dean. The stands were filled as senior night began. The seniors walked across the field, escorted by their families while their various achievements were announced. Loud cheers came from their teammates on the field and from the spectators in the stands, everyone showing their support.

After the game Coach Lamm, the head coach of the girls soccer team, reflected on the seniors this year and the game.

“We have a talented group of seniors, this year,” he said. “Each brings a different dynamic to the team, not only on the pitch but in personality. This is definitely a group I will hate to see move on. All four are tireless on the field and set the tone for what the rest of the team does on the pitch.”

After senior night, and the various pictures and hugs that followed, the game started. Monroe was filled with energy. It’s an unspoken tradition to try and have each senior score a goal on senior night. Williams had the first shot of the game three minutes in, making the crowd go wild. Devory took the second shot of the game, barley sending the ball over the goal, five minuets into the game. Forty seconds later, Devory put the ball into the net, scoring the first goal of senior night.

Warren however was not deterred by Monroe’s energy;, they got a break away down the field and took their first shot, which was saved by sophomore goalkeeper, Mia Johnson.

The ball went back and forth between the two teams, Monroe having most of the possession. Ten minutes into the game, Dean took a shot which soared into the back of Warrens net, making the score 2-0.

Three minutes after Dean’s goal, Williams received the ball and passed it through the defenders, allowing Devory to run onto it and score. The game was now 3-0.

Then twenty-four minutes in, junior Eliah Dojack crossed the ball to Williams in front of the net who kicked it into the goal. The crowd went wild, now three of the four seniors had scored!

Devory got another goal thirty-five minuets in, making the score 5-0.

“Senior night in particular Devory, our leading scorer, came out and had a hat trick. She’s been on fire this year!” Coach Lamm said.

The game continued, both Monroe and Warren taking shots until halftime was called. At halftime dark clouds could clearly be seen in the distance and the teams awaited the coming showers.

The second half started slower for the Dragons, possession was limited, and Warren was able to take various shots on goals. However, the Dragons pulled it back together and with strong communication were able to move the ball back up the field. At this point Coach Lamb decided it was time to place the last senior who had not scored into position. Pulling center-back senior Olivia Hoffacker off the back line, he placed her on the right wing in striking distance of the goal.

Six minutes into the game, Devory took the first shot of the second half, sending the ball over the net. Four minutes later Hoffacker had a shot on goal that the Warren Goalie was barely able to punch out of bounds, which resulted in a corner. Hoffacker then was able to take a shot off the corner kick by sophomore Livi Sharff; however, the goalie was able to save the ball.

A few minutes later Devory took another shot and twenty seconds later Hoffacker also took a shot, both not making it into the goal.

Now the dark clouds were over head and a light drizzle had begun. The game continued for a few more minutes before it started to downpour, soaking the players, and the spectators in the stands without umbrellas.

“Emma Dean—who is the cog that keeps the midfield going—was even able to get a goal,” Coach Lamm said. “She usually is working so hard to set others up that she herself doesn’t get on the scoreboard. Savannah Williams, who sometimes plays forward but has spent most of her time on the wing, is one of the hardest workers I’ve encountered and her hard work paid off as she was able to get one past the keeper as well, even saying ‘I don’t know how I got that in.’”

The teams played in the rain for a few minutes although play was difficult. Rain was getting in the players’ eyes and the ball was now slippery. After a lightning strike in the distance, the game was called with eighteen minutes left on the clock, and the players sprinted off the field and out of the rain. The team was confident that if they would have been able to complete the game, Hoffacker also would have scored.

“Liv Hoffacker, who has stepped in and made the transition to defense full time this year, helped ensure we got another shut out with her stellar defense,” Coach Lamm continued. “She defends just like her personality, with a ton of energy and going all out. She along with Kayla Remijan, Seanna Sutton and Livi Sharff have been huge for us this season. Losing several starters this season we were worried we’d be a little lacking on defense this year, but this group has stepped in and stepped up and tallied 7 shut outs with Mia Johnson in goal. I hate the game was cut short due to storms but luckily, we were able to get the win despite the weather.”

The William Monroe girls’ soccer team is extremely proud of their seniors and excited to see what they do next in their lives. Thanks for being great teammates!