Scholastic Bowl team advances to regionals in Feb.

William Monroe High School’s Scholastic Bowl team lost to Manassas Park High School (225-245) in the regional qualifier match Jan. 27, bringing their season record to 5-3. The top four teams in the area advance to regionals, and WMHS came in at number four. They are also tri-district champions along with Manassas Park and George Mason.

“I’m extremely proud of my team’s performance so far; we’ve brought our best to every game, and that’s proved to be worth it,” said team captain and senior Arianna Mosqueda. “I’m definitely looking forward to the regional match, where we can continue to give it our all. I expect it’ll be just as fun as all of the matches we’ve had so far, and I hope we can continue to make Coach (Desiree) Floyd proud.”

Mosqueda became team captain in 2020 after first joining the team last year.

“For me, being a team captain is about encouraging and trusting my teammates, as well as bringing my enthusiasm to every match,” she said. “It’s about working with a unique group of intelligent students that I can call my teammates and friends.”