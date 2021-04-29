Rocha steps down as coach

This year, William Monroe was in the hunt for a second straight Region 3B playoff berth when their season was cut short after four games because of COVID-19.

Rocha said the decision to step down was to dedicate more time to his family—especially his daughter, Riley, who just made the William Monroe varsity softball team as a freshman. She also plays travel ball for the Shenval Swarm, which competes in games all over the East Coast.

“My daughter has three years left before she goes to college and I want to see her,” Rocha said. “In the past couple months, we have been from Tennessee to Pennsylvania playing softball. Her batting coach said, ‘You never go back to her childhood, but you can always go back and coach.’ She is our only kid and I want to be there.”

The veteran coach met with his players recently and broke the news to them in person.

“I got a lot of texts that said ‘Thanks for everything, Coach,’ and they understood,” Rocha said. “Change is hard and I told them I am still at Monroe teaching. I just can’t be faced with being at a game on Friday night or being in South Carolina with my family for my daughter. That is not fair to them.”

William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier said Rocha will be missed.