The William Monroe Boys Basketball Team knew they had a tough game on the road in the Regional Semi-final Matchup against Meridian High School in Falls Church, VA. They also knew a victory would punch their ticket to the 3A State Tournament. Despite the long bus ride, the Dragons were prepared and determined to overcome the odds and meet their goal.

The first quarter was a back and forth battle. Monroe took a quick lead behind some sharp shooting from Tucker Shifflett and Parker Hildebrand. Meridian used their size advantage and came back with some tough inside shots. The final score after the 1st quarter was 12-11 Dragons.

The 2nd Quarter proved to be the most pivotal timeframe of the game. The Dragons locked in on the defensive end of the court behind Shifflett’s stifling defense against Meridian’s top scoring guard Daylen Martino. Meridian was held to just 2 pts in the second quarter. Monroe scored 13 during the time frame behind Brady Lam’s drives to the rim. Josh Davis, Emmanuel Jackson, Timmy Guertin, and Davien Griffith played impressive in sync defense during the stretch and throughout the game.

Not to be outdone, the Mustangs used some physical full court defense to make a run in the 3rd quarter. They outscored the Dragons 14-9 during the 3rd and cut the lead to 5 multiple times. Lam, who was the high scorer on the night with 23 points, took over when he was needed most. Lam’s shooting and finishing helped hold off Meridian’s run throughout the 2nd half and clutch free throw shooting from Hildebrand sealed the game.

When asked about the win, William Monroe Coach Brett Maynard stated, “I was really proud of our team for how determined we played and how hard we fought. Our defense is something that we take pride in, and we were really focused on that end of the court tonight. You could tell that our seniors (Tucker Shifflett, Josh Davis, and Emmanuel Jackson) were extremely motivated to win the game and give it their all. They made some big time plays and led the way for the rest of the team.”

The final score was William Monroe 49, Meridian 39. Lam added 7 rebounds and 3 assists to go along with his 23 points. Shifflett scored 14 points and snagged 4 rebounds. Hildebrand also added 8 points and 2 assists.

The Dragons also defeated Culpeper by a score of 87-48 in the Regional quarter final game. The awesome home crowd was a huge factor creating an electric atmosphere to help the Dragons to victory. Nine Dragon players scored on the night in a team effort. Lam had a double double with 33 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists. Shifflett had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Hildebrand had 10 points and 3 assists. Jackson had 9 points and 6 rebounds and Griffith had 6 points and 8 rebounds.

The Dragons are now 17-7 on the season and will travel to Skyline on Friday as underdogs to play the undefeated Hawks for the Region 3B Championship game. The game time is set at 6pm at Skyline High School. For the second year in a row Coach Brett Maynard and staff of Brad Herndon, Justin Haney and Brandon Emmert have led their team to the State Tournament.