OUTDOORS: Winter cardinals

One thing I’ve noticed about the flocks of cardinals we have in our yard in the winter is they usually get along well during winter; but when spring comes, the feathers fly. Cardinals are very territorial. By April, the cardinals have ended their turf wars and exactly two couples will share my yard and feeders. They sort of tolerate each other, but one male will always be dominant over the other. In fall, they disperse, and by early winter they return. Many birds form flocks for protection and I suppose cardinals do the same. They would certainly be an easy target for hawks as they clearly stand out from the others.